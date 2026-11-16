Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince William, Kate began three-day India visit for Earthshot.

They will explore sustainability, meet PM Modi in Delhi.

Couple expressed delight, India leads Earthshot innovation.

This marks their second official visit to India.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in India for a three-day visit built around the sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony, founded by the Prince of Wales. The couple will look at Indian initiatives in sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental conservation, according to a release by the British High Commission. Their visit will also touch on cricket, fashion and film.

They will subsequently head to New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Namaste Mumbai’

On Monday morning, the couple posted a set of videos from Mumbai on Instagram.

“Hello Mumbai! Namaste Mumbai!” they wrote alongside the carousel. It opens with a short video of a Kaali Peeli taxi making its way through the streets, followed by a video of a cricket match. The rest of the post shows the city’s shoreline and skyline, along with the landmark Rajabai Clock Tower close to Oval Maidan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

‘Delighted To Be In India’

In a statement posted to their Instagram Story, the pair voiced their enthusiasm about coming back to India.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country,” the statement read.

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The note went on to describe India as a major centre of environmental innovation, where people nationwide are creating practical answers to global problems.

“Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future,” the statement added.

The couple also stressed the purpose behind Earthshot: finding workable answers to environmental problems and helping them grow to reach more people. In their view, India is a natural setting to showcase this goal, and they said they were keen to meet those working towards a greener future.

The Earthshot Prize Ceremony

The 2026 ceremony in Mumbai will honour inventive responses to some of the planet’s biggest environmental problems, among them climate change, air pollution, waste, ocean protection and the loss of biodiversity.

Five winners will be chosen, and each will receive £1 million (approximately Rs 12.43 crore) to help expand their work. This year’s event is anticipated to be the largest so far, drawing roughly 5,000 guests such as world leaders, scientists, business figures, young people and environmental specialists. The ceremony will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video on November 30.

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It will also be Kate’s first appearance at the Earthshot ceremony since 2022, when it was staged in Boston in the United States.

Royal Couple’s 2016 Trip To India

This is the second official India visit for the couple. They first travelled here together in 2016, on a tour that also included Bhutan.

While in Mumbai that year, Kate took part in a friendly cricket match at the famed Oval Maidan, alongside Prince William and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

The couple also posted throwback pictures from the 2016 trip on their Instagram Story.