Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Confirms Kaashvi Hiranandani Is His Fiancée, Says He Regrets His Actions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ScoutOP confirmed Kaashvi Hiranandani as his fiancée on Bigg Boss.

He expressed guilt over actions and closeness with Love Gill.

Kaashvi previously confronted him regarding proximity to Love Gill.

She made cryptic 'final act' remark prior to his confession.

ScoutOP, also known as Tanmay Singh, made a personal revelation during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The gamer confirmed that Kaashvi Hiranandani is his fiancée. Speaking to Salman Khan, the contestant opened up about the pressure he has been feeling over his actions inside the house and admitted that the thought of hurting Kaashvi weighs heavily on him. His confession comes amid continued discussions about his closeness with Love Gill.

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ScoutOP Confirms Kaashvi Is His Fiancée

During the episode, Salman Khan asked Scout whether he was worried about how his behaviour inside the house might affect his relationship outside. In response, the gamer revealed that he had never publicly spoked about his engagement before.

He said, "Har Sunday mai tension mai rehta hoon. Aaj mai bilkul khulke bolta hoon, Kaashvi meri fiancée hai. Aaj tak nahi bola tha kahin par bhi, par aaj khulkar bol raha hoon." [Every Sunday, I remain tense. Today, I want to speak openly. Kaashvi is my fiancée. I have never said this anywhere before, but today I am saying it openly.]

Scout revealed that Kashvi is not his girlfriend, his Fiancée.😭🙏 they are engaged. Do u guys think Kashvi will accept him back? https://t.co/0E1Mn46wFa — Ashish N (@axey401) November 15, 2026

He added, "Mere ek bhi action se usko 1% bhi kharaab feel hota hai toh mujhe bahut regret aur guilt feel hota hai. Usne mere liye bahut kuch kiya hai pichle 5-6 saalon mai. Hota hai ki galti ki hai toh sudharna hai aur sudharne ke chakkar mein aur logon ko prove karne ke chakkar mein sab pile up hota ja raha hai." [Even if just 1% of my actions make her feel bad, I feel a lot of regret and guilt. She has done so much for me over the past five to six years. I realise that if I've made a mistake, I need to correct it, but in the process of trying to improve myself and prove myself to others, everything just keeps piling up.]

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Kaashvi Hiranandani's Earlier Visit And Cryptic 'Final Act' Remark

Kaashvi and Scout have been in a relationship reportedly for around five years. During her earlier appearance on the show, she confronted him about his growing closeness with Love Gill and asked him to maintain boundaries.

Scout's engagement revelation comes days after Kaashvi made a cryptic remark during a livestream with viewers and his supporters. Referring to their five-year relationship, she said, “5 saal hi toh the, auron ne toh...if you know, you know.” [Five years is all it was, while others had... If you know, you know.]

She also encouraged fans to keep supporting Scout and not let speculation about his personal life take away from the game. However, it was her closing remark that drew particular attention.

Kaashvi, a gamer in profession who is in a relationship with Scout for long five years. Now, on her live stream on YouTube, amid BigBoss controversies she express her final act, as she said— "I'm done", which mean "the end" from her side. Sad to see the relationship ending at such stage, btw they were look nice together. — ToxicAkki (@TakeOnPolitics_) November 9, 2026

She said, “To be very honest, this for me is final act and the last dance.” She added that the matter involved two people and did not elaborate further publicly.