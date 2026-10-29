Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Radhika Apte recalled uncomfortable demands on a film set.

She was asked to perform action sequence without bra, open shirt.

Apte urged clear upfront communication regarding character vision.

Intimacy coordinators struggle protecting actors when hired by producers.

Radhika Apte has recalled an uncomfortable experience on a film set, where she was asked at the last minute to perform an action sequence without a bra and with her shirt buttons open. The actress, who had done a few films involving nudity early in her career, said she questioned the reasoning behind such last-minute requests. She also spoke about the challenges faced by intimacy coordinators when they disagree with producers and side with actors.

‘Wear Shirt Without Bra, Keep Buttons Open’

“They told me, ‘Can you wear a shirt without the bra and keep the buttons open?’ I told them to think about physics a little; when I am doing action, where is my shirt gonna go? So, yes, that did happen,” Radhika told News18.

She earlier revealed in a conversation with Zoom that they then asked her to do it in innerwear. “They were like, ‘What if you do it with just the bra and underwear?’ I was like, ‘What are you trying to make me do?’”

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She added, “If you negotiate with me two days before the scene, hound me about wearing them, that becomes genuinely difficult and really frustrating. That conversation just kept going on for two weeks; they asked me, ‘Will you [show] a side b**b? Will you show this one? Will you show that?’ It was absolutely traumatising; it’s genuinely very depressing.”

Radhika Apte On Last-Minute Demands On Film Sets

Radhika also spoke about the expectations placed on her to titillate audiences even during action sequences, and added that filmmakers should clearly communicate their vision for a character before she agrees to take on a role.

“My views are a little different. When I am signing the part, tell me very clearly what is your vision for the character. Don’t tell me this two days before the scene; that’s where the problem lies. If you have written a character who is mostly naked in the film for whatever reason, maybe it’s your vision. I might say I don’t agree with it, I might say I agree with it. I will sign knowing exactly what I am supposed to do and then deliver that,” she said.

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The actress stressed that filmmakers should communicate their expectations from the outset, allowing actors to make an informed decision about whether they want to be part of a project.

“You tell me what it is and then I will decide. You want to show nudity, that’s fine. But then write that in. Tell me what you want right from the beginning. Why are these last-minute surprises? That becomes quite difficult,” she added.

‘Intimacy Coordinators Are Not Able To Protect Actors’

Radhika also discussed the role of intimacy coordinators on film sets. She admitted that their presence has made a difference but they are not being able to protect actors since they are hired by producers.

“It is so amazing that now we have intimacy coordinators, but they are also hired by the producers. If they stand by the actors, I have seen them get fired. It’s not an easy situation. Although their presence has made a lot of difference, it hasn’t always protected us because either they are fired, or they change their tune because they have to, or they stand by us and still nothing really happens; you get hounded anyway,” she said.

The actress clarified that such incidents are not common across the industry, saying that nine out of ten sets have treated her with respect. “Most people are not like that; this happened on one set out of 10; nine sets treat me extremely well with complete respect. But that one still happens, and the problem is you still cannot talk about it openly. I am still not able to tell you the name. Going home, I feel: When will I be able to speak out? That’s the problem, and I don’t know the answer,” Radhika said.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix show Akka, which premieres on October 30.