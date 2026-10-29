Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Janhvi Kapoor advised Veer Pahariya to 'Never take her to a concert'.

Her remark fueled speculation about Veer Pahariya's Tara Sutaria breakup.

The comment linked to Tara Sutaria's previous concert incident.

Tara and Veer reportedly separated in January 2026, unconfirmed publicly.

Janhvi Kapoor has sparked a social media debate after offering Veer Pahariya a pointed piece of dating advice on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Her brief remark, “Never take her to a concert,” prompted viewers to speculate whether she was indirectly referring to Veer's reported split from Tara Sutaria. Janhvi did not mention Tara by name, but the comment quickly drew reactions online.

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Janhvi Kapoor's Concert Remark Sparks Speculation

Janhvi appeared on the talk show with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan on Wednesday. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked what advice she would give Veer about dating. Her response was short: “Never take her to a concert.”

The remark fuelled speculation because of the online discussion surrounding Veer and Tara's reported breakup. Some users interpreted it as a dig at Tara, while others questioned whether the comment was simply a joke. Janhvi did not explain what she meant.

Social Media Users React To Janhvi Kapoor's Remark

The comment quickly divided social media users, with some questioning whether it was a harmless joke and others accusing Janhvi of taking an unnecessary dig at Tara.

One user wrote, “Janhvi never named Tara. Harmless joke or subtle shade?”

Another commented, “Janhvi Kapoor throwing shade at Tara Sutaria? Bollywood rumour game is wild.

Janhvi Kapoor confirms Tara Sutaria cheated on Veer Pahariya with AP Dhillon 💀 https://t.co/kumnFBrNuj — Raya (@Raya1ry) October 29, 2026

A third user claimed, “Janhvi Kapoor confirms Tara Sutaria cheated on Veer Pahariya with AP Dhillon.”

However, not everyone found the remark amusing. One user criticised Janhvi, writing, “I get that Karan serves them coffee to give us TEA, but Janhvi Kapoor taking a dig at Tara Sutaria just to win a hamper, knowing how easily women get slut-shamed was stooping low.”

(Image Source: X/@Her_P_O_V)

Another added, “Who is gonna tell Janhvi Kapoor? Putting another woman down isn’t a flex. Her comment on Tara Sutaria was bad.”

(Image Source: X/@bekhayalime)

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Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Reported Breakup

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025. Their relationship attracted attention after they were spotted together on outings and were said to have holidayed in Italy. They made their relationship public on Instagram in July 2025.

Speculation about a possible rift emerged after Tara joined singer AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert in December 2025. A video from the performance showed the singer hugging Tara and giving her a peck on the cheek.

Karan Johar: What dating advice would you like to give #VeerPahariya ? #JanhviKapoor : "Never take her to a CONCERT" 😲 Janhvi Kapoor talks about the Tara Sutaria – Veer Pahariya – AP Dhillon case on #KoffeeWithKaran This is what Janhavi meant 👇🏻 https://t.co/ftvzxKdZbd — Nisha Yadav (@valuecraft_) October 29, 2026

The clip circulated widely online, prompting discussion about Veer's reaction. Edited footage led some social media users to suggest that he appeared uncomfortable while watching the performance from the audience. However, Tara and Veer initially dismissed the rumours, describing them as false narratives.

Reports of their separation surfaced in January 2026, around six months after they publicly confirmed their relationship. Neither actor has formally confirmed the reported breakup.