Tamannaah emphasized the importance of listening and filtering out remarks that distract from her work. She prefers to focus on her acting career and views her profession as a service.
Tamannaah Bhatia Responds For The First Time To Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark
Annu Kapoor made the ‘Dudhiya Badan’ remark about Tamannaah Bhatia during an interview in 2025. The actress has now responded to the comment for the first time since it was made.
- Annu Kapoor made 'Dudhiya Badan' remark for Tamannaah Bhatia.
- Tamannaah responded, stating she filters out distracting comments.
- She prioritizes her work, focusing on acting career as service.
Tamannaah Bhatia has responded for the first time to Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ remark about her. The actress said that as a creative person, she believes in listening to feedback while also recognising what to filter out. She added that she prefers to focus on her work and acting career, and described her approach to her profession as a form of service.
Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark
In a conversation with NDTV, Tamannaah spoke about the importance of filtering out remarks that may distract from her work. She emphasised that she remains focused on her creative pursuits rather than giving undue attention to such comments.
“I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand. And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will be able to move forward in life,” she told NDTV.
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She added, “So I don’t even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career.”
Tamannaah further explained her approach towards her work: “And genuinely, according to me, I want to do my work like a service. And I do that. And maybe that’s why it reaches people, because somewhere it comes from the right place.”
Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark
In 2025, Annu Kapoor appeared in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, during which he was shown a clip of Tamannaah performing to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, a song Stree 2. When the host expressed his admiration for the actress, Kapoor commented on her appearance and used the phrase “dudhiya badan”, which translates to “milky body”.
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He went on to frame his remarks as a blessing, saying, “She is the reason why kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good, man… It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night’s sleep.”
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Tamannaah Bhatia respond to Annu Kapoor's 'Dudhiya Badan' remark?
What was Annu Kapoor's 'Dudhiya Badan' remark about?
Annu Kapoor commented on Tamannaah's appearance, using the phrase 'dudhiya badan' (milky body), while watching her perform a song from Stree 2. He framed it as a blessing for children's sleep.
When did Annu Kapoor make the 'Dudhiya Badan' remark?
Annu Kapoor made the remark in 2025 during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra. He commented after being shown a clip of Tamannaah performing to 'Aaj Ki Raat'.
What is Tamannaah Bhatia's general approach to public comments or feedback?
She believes in listening as a creative person but emphasizes filtering what to keep and what to disregard. Her focus remains on her work and creative pursuits rather than distracting comments.