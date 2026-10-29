Tamannaah Bhatia Responds For The First Time To Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annu Kapoor made 'Dudhiya Badan' remark for Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah responded, stating she filters out distracting comments.

She prioritizes her work, focusing on acting career as service.

Tamannaah Bhatia has responded for the first time to Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ remark about her. The actress said that as a creative person, she believes in listening to feedback while also recognising what to filter out. She added that she prefers to focus on her work and acting career, and described her approach to her profession as a form of service.

Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark

In a conversation with NDTV, Tamannaah spoke about the importance of filtering out remarks that may distract from her work. She emphasised that she remains focused on her creative pursuits rather than giving undue attention to such comments.

“I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand. And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will be able to move forward in life,” she told NDTV.

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She added, “So I don’t even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career.”

Tamannaah further explained her approach towards her work: “And genuinely, according to me, I want to do my work like a service. And I do that. And maybe that’s why it reaches people, because somewhere it comes from the right place.”

Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark

In 2025, Annu Kapoor appeared in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, during which he was shown a clip of Tamannaah performing to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, a song Stree 2. When the host expressed his admiration for the actress, Kapoor commented on her appearance and used the phrase “dudhiya badan”, which translates to “milky body”.

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He went on to frame his remarks as a blessing, saying, “She is the reason why kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good, man… It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night’s sleep.”