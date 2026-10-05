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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Trophy Aa Gayi Ghar': 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Winner Avinash Mishra Celebrates Victory With Eisha Singh

'Trophy Aa Gayi Ghar': 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Winner Avinash Mishra Celebrates Victory With Eisha Singh

Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and celebrated his victory with close friend Eisha Singh, who shared an emotional message for the actor.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avinash Mishra won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 title.
  • Close friend Eisha Singh emotionally celebrated his victory.
  • Avinash received his first award after a decade.
  • The stunt-based reality show returned after two years.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for actor Avinash Mishra, who was announced as the winner of the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Sunday night.

However, the wish that has caught the most attention is from Avinash’s close friend Eisha Singh.

Eisha was also present at the grand finale. The moment Avinash lifted the trophy, he ran straight towards Eisha and gave her a warm hug. Eisha, who was visibly emotional, was seen with tears in her eyes as she celebrated his big win.

Eisha later congratulated Avinash on her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “Maybe God's plan really was bigger...KKK 15 winner. So So proud of you. Brb, crying."

(Image Source: Instagram/@eishasingh)
(Image Source: Instagram/@eishasingh)

She also shared a cute video featuring the two of them dancing with joy and celebrating Avinash’s victory. The heartwarming moments between the close friends have since won the internet’s attention.

"Tophy aa gayi ghar. Some victories are too personal...this one, exactly this one.I remember him telling me in the BB house that he had never won an award. Little did we know, two years down the line he'd be holding the winner's trophy Happy so sooo happyyyy...thank you Bhagwanji," She expressed.

(Image Source: Instagram/@eishasingh)
(Image Source: Instagram/@eishasingh)

The stunt-based reality show, which was off air last year, made its much-awaited return after a two-year gap. Hosted by action star Rohit Shetty, the season concluded with Avinash lifting the trophy, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

As Rohit Shetty announced Avinash as the winner was, it was an emotional moment, with the actor breaking down in tears.

Reflecting on his achievement, Avinash told Rohit Shetty that over the past decade he had been nominated for several characters and attended numerous award functions, but this was the first time he had actually won an award.

Avinash Mishra shared his winning moments on his Instagram handle, calling it a result of "never giving up."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world)

"10 years of the journey. 10 years of showing up. And today, I finally hold my first trophy. Maybe the real victory was never giving up on myself," wrote Avinash.

Shot against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town, Season 15 introduced the exciting ‘Champions vs. Challengers’ format, bringing seasoned franchise veterans face-to-face with a new generation of contestants. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Avinash Mishra was announced as the winner of the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Sunday night.

What made Avinash Mishra's win particularly significant for him?

Avinash Mishra shared that this was his first trophy after a decade in the industry. He had never won an award before, despite numerous nominations.

Who were the first and second runners-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Rithvik Dhanjani finished as the first runner-up, and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) was the second runner-up in the season.

Where was the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi filmed?

Season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town.

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eisha Singh Avinash Mishra Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Khatron Ke Khiladi Winner
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