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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Kya Wahi Karan Hai?': Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Ex Karan Wahi On 'Bigg Boss 20'

'Kya Wahi Karan Hai?': Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Ex Karan Wahi On 'Bigg Boss 20'

Salman Khan teased Uditi Singh over her past relationship with Karan Wahi during 'Bigg Boss 20'. Here's what happened on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan teased Uditi Singh about ex-boyfriend Karan Wahi.
  • Uditi previously stated their breakup was a 'blessing in disguise.'
  • Conflicts arose over pet care, cleanliness, and age differences.
  • Uditi felt demotivated and unencouraged by her former partner.

Salman Khan brought his trademark humour to the latest 'Bigg Boss 20' Weekend Ka Vaar as he teased Uditi Singh by playing on the name of her former boyfriend, actor Karan Wahi. The episode also featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Mika Singh, who added to the entertainment quotient with their appearance.

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Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Karan Wahi

During the episode, Salman jokingly brought up Karan Wahi while interacting with Uditi Singh. He asked her, 'Dil tutne ka asli karan kya hota hai?' He then corrected 'Karan' to 'Karan' before turning the wordplay towards Karan Wahi.

Pointing towards the actor's name, Salman said, 'Kya wahi karan hota hai? Kya wahi karan hota hai?' Kanika Mann joined in on the joke, repeatedly shouting 'Wahi-Wahi. Uditi responded, 'Bahut karan hote hain."

Salman then added, 'Lekin, ek hi wahi karan hota hai'. The exchange took place during the promotional segment for Veer Pahariya's film 'Prem Keetanu'.

Uditi Singh Had Earlier Spoken About Her Breakup

Uditi had previously opened up about her relationship with Karan Wahi during an earlier episode of 'Bigg Boss 20'. While speaking to Scout OP, she described the end of their relationship as an important turning point in her life.

She said, “Mere liye breakup was really a blessing in disguise.”

Uditi also recalled the arguments they had during the lockdown, including disagreements over cleanliness and taking care of their pet. She revealed that the couple had adopted a Golden Retriever named Noah during that period, but looking after the dog became a frequent point of conflict.

Recalling those arguments, she said, “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui.”

Uditi Singh Recalled Their Differences

According to Uditi, the two also had different ideas about cleanliness, which often led to disagreements. She explained, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag.”

She further spoke about the age difference between them and said it had an impact on their relationship. Uditi claimed that her former partner could be dominant and that she sometimes felt discouraged rather than encouraged.

Recalling what she was told, Uditi said, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata. Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai.”

She said that instead of feeling supported, she often found herself being demotivated in the relationship.

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How Uditi Singh And Karan Wahi Met

Uditi and Karan Wahi reportedly started dating in 2019, although they did not initially confirm their relationship publicly. During 'Bigg Boss 20', Uditi revealed that their connection began after she messaged Karan on Instagram regarding a restaurant in London.

The two later met when Karan was in London and stayed in touch for around two months before beginning a relationship. Their romance became public in January 2020 after Karan shared a photograph with Uditi on social media and spoke about their relationship.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on 'Bigg Boss 20' with Salman Khan and Uditi Singh?

Salman Khan teased Uditi Singh about her former boyfriend, Karan Wahi, during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. He used wordplay on Karan's name while promoting Veer Pahariya's film 'Prem Keetanu'.

What led to Uditi Singh's breakup with Karan Wahi?

Their disagreements included issues over cleanliness and caring for their adopted Golden Retriever, Noah. Uditi also mentioned an age difference and feeling demotivated by Karan.

How did Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi first meet?

Uditi initiated contact with Karan on Instagram about a London restaurant. They met when he was in London and started dating after two months of communication.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Wahi Uditi Singh Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20
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