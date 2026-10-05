'Kya Wahi Karan Hai?': Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Ex Karan Wahi On 'Bigg Boss 20'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan teased Uditi Singh about ex-boyfriend Karan Wahi.

Uditi previously stated their breakup was a 'blessing in disguise.'

Conflicts arose over pet care, cleanliness, and age differences.

Uditi felt demotivated and unencouraged by her former partner.

Salman Khan brought his trademark humour to the latest 'Bigg Boss 20' Weekend Ka Vaar as he teased Uditi Singh by playing on the name of her former boyfriend, actor Karan Wahi. The episode also featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Mika Singh, who added to the entertainment quotient with their appearance.

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Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Karan Wahi

During the episode, Salman jokingly brought up Karan Wahi while interacting with Uditi Singh. He asked her, 'Dil tutne ka asli karan kya hota hai?' He then corrected 'Karan' to 'Karan' before turning the wordplay towards Karan Wahi.

Pointing towards the actor's name, Salman said, 'Kya wahi karan hota hai? Kya wahi karan hota hai?' Kanika Mann joined in on the joke, repeatedly shouting 'Wahi-Wahi. Uditi responded, 'Bahut karan hote hain."

Salman Khan trolling Uditi by bringing up Karan Wahi 😭💀 Hahahaha, bro really knows exactly where to hit 😂🔥 #BiggBoss20 #UditiSingh https://t.co/VJxqzVX58N — 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗭𝗘𝗡 🥶 (@Frozen_pratik) October 4, 2026

Salman then added, 'Lekin, ek hi wahi karan hota hai'. The exchange took place during the promotional segment for Veer Pahariya's film 'Prem Keetanu'.

Uditi Singh Had Earlier Spoken About Her Breakup

Uditi had previously opened up about her relationship with Karan Wahi during an earlier episode of 'Bigg Boss 20'. While speaking to Scout OP, she described the end of their relationship as an important turning point in her life.

She said, “Mere liye breakup was really a blessing in disguise.”

Uditi also recalled the arguments they had during the lockdown, including disagreements over cleanliness and taking care of their pet. She revealed that the couple had adopted a Golden Retriever named Noah during that period, but looking after the dog became a frequent point of conflict.

Recalling those arguments, she said, “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui.”

Uditi Singh Recalled Their Differences

According to Uditi, the two also had different ideas about cleanliness, which often led to disagreements. She explained, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag.”

She further spoke about the age difference between them and said it had an impact on their relationship. Uditi claimed that her former partner could be dominant and that she sometimes felt discouraged rather than encouraged.

Recalling what she was told, Uditi said, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata. Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai.”

She said that instead of feeling supported, she often found herself being demotivated in the relationship.

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How Uditi Singh And Karan Wahi Met

Uditi and Karan Wahi reportedly started dating in 2019, although they did not initially confirm their relationship publicly. During 'Bigg Boss 20', Uditi revealed that their connection began after she messaged Karan on Instagram regarding a restaurant in London.

The two later met when Karan was in London and stayed in touch for around two months before beginning a relationship. Their romance became public in January 2020 after Karan shared a photograph with Uditi on social media and spoke about their relationship.