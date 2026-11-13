Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ScoutOP's mother criticised Bigg Boss promos for misleading narrative.

She highlighted Salman Khan's past edited promo experience.

Mother expressed deep concern over her son's mental well-being.

She urged viewers to watch full episodes for context.

Tanmay Singh, also known as ScoutOP, is at the centre of discussions surrounding his journey on Bigg Boss 20. Now, his mother has spoked out againt the show's promotional clips, alleging that selective editing and out-of-context footage are creating a misleading impression of her son. In an emotional video shared on Scout's official Instagram account, she appealed to viewers not to judge him based on short promos and urged them to watch the complete episodes before forming an opinion.

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ScoutOP's Mother Says 'Bigg Boss 20' Promos Create A Fake Narrative

Speaking a mother, she referred to an earlier instance involving the show's host, Salman Khan.

She said, "Mai ek maa hone ke nate apni baat rakhna chahti hu. Jab show ke host Salman sir ka ek edited promo saamne aaya tha, toh unhe khud aakar logon ko samjhana pada tha ki kis tarah ek adhoore promo se ek galat perception create ho sakta hai. Aaj wahi cheez mere bete ke saath dekhkr bahut takleef hoti hai." [As a mother, I would like to put forward my point of view. When an edited promo featuring the show's host, Salman sir, was released, he had to come forward himself to explain to people how an incomplete promo can create a wrong perception. Seeing the same thing happen to my son today is very painful.]

She questioned why similar concerns were not being considered in her son's case. According to her, Scout has repeatedly explained his side of different situations, but the same issues continue to feature in promotional clips.

She further alleged that older footage is being zoomed in on, conversations are being cut midway and videos from unrelated situations are being combined to suggest a narrative that does not reflect the complete events.

Talking about her concerns, she added, "Scout show ke bahar bhi ek zindagi jeeta hai, uska career hai, uske apne rishte hain, aur use aage bhi kaam karna hai. Usne kayi baar saaf-saaf apni baat rakhi, aur apne har rishte ke sawaal ka jawab diya hai. Iske bawajood bhi baar baar unhi baaton ko alag-alag tareeko se dikhaya jaa raha hai. Kabhi purane clips ko zoom karke, kabhi baaton ko beech se kaatkr aur kabhi bilkul alag alag mauke ke video ko jod kar aise promos banae jaa rahe hain, jinse ek aisi kahaani saamne aati hai jo puri sacchai se bilkul alag hai." [Scout has a life outside the show, with a career, personal relationships and work commitments that he will return to once his Bigg Boss journey ends. His mother says he has explained his side of things several times and addressed questions about his relationships. Yet, she feels the same issues are repeatedly being presented through selective editing. She alleged that older clips are being zoomed in on, conversations are being cut midway and footage from entirely different situations is being combined to create promos that tell a story far removed from the complete truth.]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sc0ut (@scoutop)

'Ek Insaan Ko Aur Kitna Mentally Push Kiya Jaega?'

Beyond the editing, Scout's mother also spoke about the emotional toll of his experience on the show. She said watching her son deal with the pressure has been difficult, particularly as he has already expressed his distress.

She said, "Ek maa ke liye ye dekhna bahut mushkil hai ki uska beta mentally itna kuch jhel raha hai, woh pehle hi bahut pressure mai hai, aur kayi baar apni takleef bhi zahir kar chuka hai. Aakhir ek insaan ko aur kitna mentally push kiya jaega?" [For a mother, it is extremely difficult to watch her son go through so much mental stress. He is already under immense pressure and has expressed his distress several times. How much more can a person be pushed mentally?]

Clarifying that she was not seeking preferential treatment, she called for fairness and asked that Scout's statements be shown in full rather than edited in a way that removes their context.

"Mai kisise koi special treatment nahi chahti, bas itna chahti hu ki mere bete ke saath bhi fairness ho, uski baaton ko pura dikhaya jaye, context se kaatkar nahi. Use bhi apni baat rakhne ka, apni image se pareshan hue bina iss safar ko pura karne ka mauka mile," she said. [I am not asking for any special treatment from anyone. All I want is fairness for my son too. His statements should be shown in their entirety, not taken out of context. He should also get the opportunity to put forward his point of view and complete this journey without having to worry about his image.]

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ScoutOP's Mother Appeals To Viewers: 'Please Don't Judge Tanmay'

Along with the audio message, Scout's mother write and directly addressed the audience, asking them not to form opinions based on promotional clips alone.

She wrote, "Only want to request the audience that please don’t judge Tanmay based on these misleading promos."

Pointing to examples of moments she believes have been presented without context, she said that even ordinary actions are sometimes made to appear dramatic. She added, "Time and again, moments are shown out of context. Something as simple as adjusting his mic is made to look like he’s furious, or a task-related moment like climbing a tree is linked to an entirely different narrative. But when the full episode airs, the reality is often very different."

Reiterating her appeal, she further wrote, "As his mother, my only request is simple: please watch the complete episode before forming an opinion bec there are many people behind this dirty work. SHAME on them."