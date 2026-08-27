Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut criticised Swami Ramdev for commenting on her past.

She also questioned his transition from yoga to extensive capitalism.

The public dispute originated from her

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at yoga guru Swami Ramdev after he made remarks about her past while responding to her criticism of Gen Z protesters. In a recent interview with journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, Kangana questioned how Ramdev could comment on her youth and personal life when he had not witnessed it himself. She also criticised his transition from yoga and Ayurveda into a wider business empire, arguing that his commercial interests appear at odds with the principles he represents. The latest comments add another chapter to the public disagreement, which began after Kangana described some young protesters as “Generation Gutter”.

Kangana Questions Ramdev’s Remarks

Speaking to Sudhir Chaudhary, Kangana was asked about Ramdev’s comments regarding her past and his opposition to her remarks about Gen Z. Ramdev had questioned Kangana’s childhood and youth while criticising her “Generation Gutter” comments about young protesters. He reportedly described her remarks as evidence of a “corrupted mind” and suggested that her political party should take note.

Kangana responded by questioning the basis for his comments about her personal life. She said, “Was Baba Ramdev hanging in my bedroom like a bat? Did he see me in my youth? What did he see?” She further added, “I don’t understand what exactly he saw. He should say what he saw.”

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Kangana had previously addressed the issue on Instagram, telling Ramdev not to “daydream” about her youth or bedroom and accusing him of relying on gossip and rumours.

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Kangana Criticises Ramdev’s Business Shift

The actor-politician also questioned Ramdev’s transformation from a figure associated primarily with yoga and Ayurveda into a prominent businessman. “When his Swadeshi movement started, the government also encouraged him a lot. But I feel he has gone too far into capitalism,” Kangana said.

She argued that Sanatan philosophy and unchecked commercialism could eventually come into conflict. “Sanatan ideology, at a certain point, begins to clash with capitalism,” she said. Kangana also aimed at Ramdev’s expanding range of products. “From the encouragement he received for Ayurveda, herbs and yoga, he has now moved to businesses selling vests and underwear,” she said.

Calling him a “complete businessman”, she added, “There is nothing wrong with becoming a businessman, but don’t wear the garb [of something you’re not].”

How The Kangana-Ramdev Feud Began

The disagreement traces back to Kangana’s comments about young people at protests in Delhi. Reacting to videos from Jantar Mantar, she referred to certain protesters as “Generation Gutter” and criticised what she described as their language and behaviour.

Her remarks drew criticism, with people objecting to the term and questioning her characterisation of an entire generation. Kangana later clarified that she was not referring to every member of Gen Z or everyone who attended the protest, but to specific individuals and behaviour she had seen in videos. Ramdev subsequently responded by questioning Kangana’s own background. His comments prompted her social media response and have now led to another round of public criticism.

Kangana has also brought up the Supreme Court’s proceedings involving Ramdev and Patanjali over misleading advertisements. In 2024, the court dealt with allegations concerning misleading claims about Patanjali products and statements made against modern medicine. The proceedings included assurances regarding future advertising and branding practices.

The disagreement between Kangana Ranaut and Swami Ramdev has now moved well beyond their original argument over Gen Z. Kangana’s latest remarks challenge both his comments about her personal life and his evolution from a yoga figure into a major businessman.