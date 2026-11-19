Netflix India has joined the conversation around a viral Bigg Boss 20 moment involving Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel. Their heated exchange over Qazi's repeated 'professor' remark has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with viewers sharing memes and reactions to the confrontation.

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Netflix Shares 'I Look Like A Professor' Post

Netflix India, on November 19, took to X and posted the phrase "I look like a professor", accompanied by a picture of Álvaro Morte, who plays the Professor in the Money Heist franchise. The post appeared to reference the argument between Qazi and Manish, adding a playful twist to the viral moment.

I look like a professor https://t.co/lHEWNFjUBY — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2026

Social Media Reacts To Netflix's 'Professor' Post

Netflix's post featuring Álvaro Morte added a Money Heist connection to the Bigg Boss 20 controversy, prompting users to share their reactions on X. Several viewers found the crossover amusing, while others praised Qazi's confidence during the exchange.

One user wrote, "What in the the multiverse crossover universe is this?"

Another commented, "Qazi bhai aura is so goated man."

A third user said, "Netflix didn't choose to chill haha."

Another reaction read, "Qazi's aura is unmatched"

Qazi Touqeer's 'Professor' Remark Sparks Heated Clash With Manish

The exchange took place during a nomination round on Bigg Boss 20. Qazi repeatedly called Manish a "professor", a remark that visibly annoyed the actor. Manish eventually lost his temper and pushed back, pointing to his work and experience in the television industry.

"I don't look like a professor; I am a good-looking guy, I am an actor on Indian television. I have done 30 shows in 25 years," he shouted.

Qazi, however, maintained that he had done nothing wrong. He insisted that calling Manish a professor was not an insult and argued that he had neither used abusive language nor crossed any limits during the argument.

🔥 Manish Goyal vs Qazi Touqeer: A Massive Clash in Bigg Boss 20! A heated argument broke out between Manish and Qazi during the nomination task after Qazi repeatedly called him “Professor.” The disagreement soon escalated, leading to another intense exchange in the garden area. Drama, arguments and fireworks inside the Bigg Boss house! #BiggBoss20 #ManishGoyal #QaziTouqeer #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/FyoElr828l — Priya Pallavi (@pallapw1) November 18, 2026

The confrontation reportedly escalated further when Manish experienced an asthma attack inside the house.

Manish Goel Recalls Darkest Phase Of His Life

The exchange also brought up painful memories from his school years, which he described as the darkest period of his life.

"It was the darkest phase of my life, school time; I don’t want to dig that grave ever," Manish said while speaking about the experience. He explained that the incident dated back to Classes 8 to 10 and that his mother was the only person who knew about it.

"I was only 12-13 years old; some things you don’t dig up forever because they are very dark," he added.

Manish then made a deeply personal revelation about the impact of that period on him.

"I try not to think about it all, but if I have to sum it up, I tried to commit suicide. That’s all I would say."

He also acknowledged that he should not have let his disagreement with Qazi bring those difficult memories back.