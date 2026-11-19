Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Hirani deleted an emotional Gandhi scene from Lage Raho.

The deleted scene showed Gandhi revealing three bullet marks.

Hirani removed it to avoid plot focusing on elderly death.

Gandhi's message about surviving ideas was moved to climax.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that an emotional scene featuring Mahatma Gandhi was originally part of the script of Lage Raho Munna Bhai but was eventually removed from the final cut. The sequence involved Gandhi revealing the three bullet marks on his chest while speaking to Munna, played by Sanjay Dutt. During a conversation with Abhijat Joshi on Komal Nahta’s podcast, Hirani explained why he decided against including the scene. Although it was dropped, its central thought eventually found a place in the film’s climax.

The Deleted Scene

Recalling the sequence, Hirani explained that the scene was set against the protest by residents of an old-age home against Lucky Singh, played by Boman Irani. Abhijat Joshi had written a sequence in which security guards attack the elderly protesters, leaving one of them so badly injured that he dies.

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During the funeral, Munna and Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi, are upset over the death. An angry Munna wants to kill Lucky Singh. At that moment, he imagines Bapu, portrayed by Dilip Prabhavalkar, standing at a distance.

Munna tells Gandhi that he wants to kill Lucky, but Bapu advises him against violence. A strong gust of wind then blows away Gandhi's shawl, revealing three bullet marks on his chest.

Why Hirani Removed It

Explaining the decision to remove the sequence, Hirani said that the scene remained part of the screenplay for a long time. However, he did not want to take the film in a direction where the death of an elderly resident of the old-age home became part of the story.

He recalled the exchange between Munna and Gandhi: Munna says, "Aapko bhi toh maar diya." (But you were killed too.)

Bapu replies, "Teen goli se mujhe maar toh diya, lekin mere vichaaron ko nahin maar paaye." (They did kill me with three bullets, but they could not kill my ideas.) Hirani explained that the team eventually sacrificed the scene, but retained its underlying thought in the film.

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The Message Stayed

Although the visual sequence did not make it to the final cut, its central message became part of the film's climax. Gandhi's dialogue about how his ideas survived despite his assassination was ultimately delivered while addressing the audience.

Released in 2006, Lage Raho Munna Bhai starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan, with Boman Irani and Dilip Prabhavalkar in important roles. The film popularised the idea of 'Gandhigiri' and became one of Rajkumar Hirani's most memorable films.