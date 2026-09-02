Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rohit Chandel arrested July 9 under POCSO Act.

Police records contained occupation, religion, marital status errors.

These documentation errors contributed to his initial bail rejection.

Chandel's next bail plea hearing scheduled September 4.

Actor Rohit Chandel was arrested on the night of July 9 while filming the TV serial Sairaab. Nearly two months later, he remains in custody after being booked under the POCSO Act by the Ghatkopar Police.

What has drawn attention to the case is a string of documentation errors - by both the police and the medical examiners involved - that reportedly played a role in the rejection of his first bail application.

Occupation, Religion Misrecorded

Despite being a working actor arrested directly from a shooting set, the police diary listed Chandel’s occupation as “businessman”. His religion was also recorded incorrectly: the chargesheet identifies him as Muslim, while his arrest form from July 10 clearly states “Hindu Rajput”.

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Wrong Marital Status Compounded The Problem

A further discrepancy emerged from Chandel’s medical examination on July 27, where he was recorded as “married”. The court took note of this inconsistency, and it contributed to his bail being denied.

Chandel maintains that he lives alone - his sister is married, and his brother Mohit lives with their parents. His passport, too, lists him as single. How the “married” entry made it into his medical record remains unclear.

Lawyer Calls Error Consequential

Speaking exclusively to ABP, Chandel’s lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar, said marital status is not a minor personal detail once it enters the police diary and judicial record - it can carry real weight in proceedings.

“In such cases, whether a person is married or unmarried is not merely an ordinary personal detail. When this information becomes part of the police diary and is considered during judicial proceedings, it assumes particular significance. My client, Rohit Chandel, was incorrectly recorded as ‘married’ by the medical officer and the police, despite the fact that he is unmarried. This incorrectly recorded information has had an impact on my client and has also affected his bail proceedings,” she told ABP.

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She added that the errors have impacted his work opportunities and livelihood. “Rohit’s work opportunities and livelihood have been affected, and his reputation has suffered serious damage. An error by the investigating agency should not have an adverse impact on a person who is still facing trial.”

Next Hearing This Week

These lapses are believed to be central to why Chandel’s first bail plea failed. His case raises broader questions about accountability for such errors - echoing the legal principle that it is better for the guilty to go free than for an innocent person to be wrongly punished.

Chandel’s bail plea is next scheduled to be heard on September 4, with hopes that the court will grant him relief this time.