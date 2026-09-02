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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Pushpa 2' Actor Aanchal Munjal Stuck In Uttarakhand Landslide As Heavy Rain Hits Nainital, Almora

'Pushpa 2' Actor Aanchal Munjal Stuck In Uttarakhand Landslide As Heavy Rain Hits Nainital, Almora

'Pushpa 2' actor Aanchal Munjal was stranded in Uttarakhand after a landslide blocked the road amid heavy rainfall in Nainital and Almora.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Aanchal Munjal stranded by Uttarakhand landslide, urged avoidance.
  • Heavy rainfall caused landslide, blocking road and stranding many.
  • Authorities issued red alert for heavy rainfall until September 2.
  • Nainital, Almora particularly affected; residents advised caution.

Actor Aanchal Munjal has urged people to avoid travelling to Uttarakhand after she was left stranded on a road following a landslide amid heavy rainfall across parts of the state. The actor, who is currently in Uttarakhand, described the situation as difficult as several travellers remained stuck after debris blocked the route.

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Aanchal Munjal Stranded After Uttarakhand Landslide

In a video shared on Instagram, the Pushpa 2: The Rule actor recalled how her journey took a sudden turn while she was travelling down from the mountains. She said they initially encountered slow-moving traffic, which did not seem unusual given the mountainous terrain and ongoing rain.

"I am in Uttarakhand right now. We were coming down from the mountains when we encountered a small traffic patch, so we thought, of course, it's the mountains, we have to go slow, and it's raining as well," she said.

Munjal said that roughly 30 minutes later, everyone in her car received an alert about the possibility of heavy rainfall in Nainital and Almora, with people advised to remain cautious.

The situation then became more serious when they learnt that a landslide had struck the road they were using.

"And after that, we found out that a landslide had occurred on the road we were on. A huge rock and half the mountain fell down, causing the road to be blocked," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aanchal ❤️ (@aanchalmunjalofficial)

'Everybody Is Just Stuck Here', Says Actor

As evening approached, Munjal said she and several other travellers were still unable to move because of the roadblock. She also revealed that some people had missed their trains after becoming stranded.

"Bahut hi difficult si situation hai, everybody is just stuck here.(It's a very difficult situation, everyone is just stuck here). Many people had trains, and they missed them. We also have to reach, but everybody's stuck," Munjal said.

She also issued a blunt warning to those considering a trip to Uttarakhand amid the weather conditions.

"Anybody who's coming to Uttarakhand or even thinking of it, don't."

Munjal captioned her post, "Witnessing floods firsthand for the first time"

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Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) issued a red alert on Tuesday afternoon, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state until 10 am on September 2.

Nainital and Almora are among the districts expected to be particularly affected. The alert covers areas including Chaukhutiya, Bhikiyasen, Ranikhet, Bhanoli, Katarmal, Jainti, Ramnagar, Bhimtal, Haldwani, Mukteshwar, Kotabagh, Bhawali and Dwarahat, as well as nearby areas.

Authorities have asked residents and others in the affected locations to stay alert and exercise caution as intense rainfall continues.

The warning comes as Uttarakhand experiences sustained rainfall activity, with authorities keeping a close watch on the weather and related risks. Further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actor Aanchal Munjal stranded in Uttarakhand?

She was stranded after a landslide blocked the road she was on. A huge rock and part of the mountain fell due to heavy rainfall.

What is the current travel advice for Uttarakhand?

Actor Aanchal Munjal urged people to avoid traveling to Uttarakhand due to the difficult situation caused by landslides and heavy rainfall. Authorities also advise caution.

What weather alert has been issued for Uttarakhand?

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until 10 am on September 2. Residents are advised to stay alert.

Which areas in Uttarakhand are most affected by the heavy rainfall alert?

Nainital and Almora are among the districts expected to be particularly affected. The alert covers several areas including Ramnagar, Haldwani, and Mukteshwar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Landslide Nainital Uttarakhand Rainfall Almora Pushpa 2 Uttarakhand News Aanchal Munjal
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