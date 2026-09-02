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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSwara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

Swara Bhasker has clarified her remarks on the Padmaavat jauhar scene after facing backlash online, saying her comments were misunderstood and mistranslated.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swara Bhasker clarified
  • She denied calling Rani Padmavati, other women performing jauhar, cowards.
  • She questioned the scene's message for rape survivors.

Swara Bhasker has responded to the backlash surrounding her comments about the jauhar sequence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. After a clip from a recent event spread across social media, the actor faced heavy trolling before posting a video to explain what she had actually meant. She maintained that her remarks were being incorrectly translated and insisted that she was not calling Rani Padmavati or the other women who performed jauhar cowards.

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Swara Basker Explains Her Initial Comments

Speaking about the controversy in a video shared on social media, Swara said, "Hi doston, ek aur din, ek aur Twitter controversy. Aaj subah se social media pe ek mera clip viral ho raha haijo kal ek event mai maine kaha tha. Mujhse pucha gaya tha ki Sanjay Leela Bhansali ko maine ek open letter Padmaavat ke upar likha tha, woh maine kyu likha tha. Jab mai samjha rahi thi, toh maine kuch kaha tha, jo ab sarasar galat tareeke se anuvadit ho raha hai. Yeh ek jhooth banakar failaya jaa raha hai ki maine ye kaha ki jo Rani Padmaavati aur baaki mahilao ne jo jauhar kiya tha woh kayar hain."

She then stressed that her comments were about the message she believed the scene could convey to rape survivors, rather than an accusation against Padmavati or the women in the story.

She said, "Mai clearly kehna chahti hu ki maine aisa nahi kaha ki Rani Padmavati kayar thi ya woh baaki mahilaen kayar thi. Maine jo kaha tha, english mai kaha tha, uska anuvaad mai khud karke bata deti hu, kyuki jab bhasha samajh nahi aae toh puch lena chahiye ya check kar lena chahiye. Jo log mujhe gaaliyan dena chahte hain woh dijiye, lekin sahi cheez pe dijiye."

Actor Questions The Message Behind Jauhar Sequence

Explaining the thought behind her original remarks, Swara recalled watching the climax of Padmaavat and imagined how the sequence might be perceived by a woman who had survived sexual violence.

Clarifying what she meant, the actor said, "Maine kaha tha, jab mai climax dekh rahi thi, mujhe laga, bhagwaan na kare agar mai ek balatkaar pidita hoti, mai kayar mehsoos karti ki maine apni jaan nahi li. Yani mai aisa mehsoos karti ki mai balatkaar ke baad zinda bach gayi toh mai kayar thi."

She went on to question whether films should present a woman's honour or physical purity as more valuable than her life, particularly in a society where rape remains a major concern.

Sawara added, "Hamara samaaj ek aisa samaaj hai jaha rape ek mahamari ki tarah faila hua hai. Hum ek thriving rape culture ke beech mai rehte hain. Kya hume aisi films banani chahiye jahan ye sandesh jaa raha hai ki ek aurat ki sharirk pavitrata uski zindagi se zyada mulyavaan hai? Kya hume jo rape ke survivors hain unko ye sandesh dena chahiye ki tumhari jaan hi chali jati toh behtar tha? Ki tum zinda bach gayi toh ye buri baat hai? Kya ek mahila ki zindagi rape ke saath khatam ho jani chahiye? Mera sawaal ye hai."

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Recalls Padmaavat's Jauhar Scene Says 'Are We Saying Rape Is The End Of A Woman's Life?’

What Led To The Controversy?

The controversy began after a video from an event circulated widely online. In the clip, Swara discussed the Padmaavat climax, which depicts hundreds of women committing jauhar through self-immolation.

While talking about the sequence, she said, "I'm watching this, and it shows all these 800 women committing jauhar, which is the story. Watching it, I was thinking that 'God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward. That I didn't kill myself to save my 'honour'."

She then questioned the message such a depiction could send to women and survivors of sexual violence.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent controversy involving Swara Bhasker?

A clip from a recent event where she spoke about the jauhar sequence in Padmaavat went viral. Her comments were widely shared and led to significant backlash and trolling.

What did Swara Bhasker clarify about her initial comments?

She explained that her remarks were being incorrectly translated. She insisted she did not call Rani Padmavati or the women who performed jauhar

What was the actual message Swara Bhasker intended to convey?

She meant to question the message the jauhar scene could send to rape survivors. She asked if films should suggest a woman's honor is more valuable than her life.

How did Swara Bhasker explain her perspective on the jauhar sequence?

She considered how a rape survivor might perceive the scene, feeling cowardly for not having taken their own life. She questioned if films should suggest physical purity is more valuable than life.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Padmaavat Swara Bhasker Jauhar Padmaavat Controversy Swara Bhasker Controversy
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