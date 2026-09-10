ABP EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Chandel Gets Bail In POCSO Case, To Be Released Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TV actor Rohit Chandel granted bail after two months custody.

Arrested July 2026 under POCSO; release paperwork underway.

Previous bail attempt failed due to alleged document discrepancies.

Legal proceedings against the actor will continue post-bail.

TV actor Rohit Chandel, who has been in custody in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has finally received bail, bringing relief to the actor after nearly two months behind bars. According to the latest information, paperwork related to his release is currently underway, and he is expected to walk out of jail by tomorrow.

Bail Granted To Rohit Chandel

Rohit was arrested in July 2026 by the Ghatkopar Police in connection with the POCSO case. He was reportedly taken into custody while he was shooting for the television show Sairaab. His arrest came after a minor girl allegedly made serious allegations against him. The case has since remained under investigation.

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According to the latest information, the actor has now been granted bail. The paperwork for his release is being completed today, and if the formalities are completed on time, he is expected to be released from jail by tomorrow.

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Defence Had Earlier Raised Questions

Rohit's earlier attempt to secure bail had reportedly faced a setback after discrepancies were found in documents connected to the case. ABP's earlier report highlighted alleged errors in the police and medical records, including details about Rohit's profession and marital status.

His lawyer had reportedly argued that these discrepancies were relevant to the proceedings and should be taken into consideration while deciding the bail plea.

According to the lawyer's earlier statement to ABP, Rohit was incorrectly described as married in a medical report, while he has maintained that he is unmarried and lives alone. His profession was also reportedly recorded as that of a businessman in the police diary, despite his work as a television actor.

Rohit's Television Career

Rohit's arrest also affected his ongoing professional commitments. Before the case, he had appeared in several television shows, including Pandya Store, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Chandragupta Maurya. He was also associated with Sairaab when he was arrested. With bail now granted, the immediate priority is completing the required release formalities. If the paperwork is completed as expected, Rohit Chandel could walk out of jail by tomorrow.

The grant of bail does not mean that the case has been concluded. The legal proceedings will continue, and the allegations against the actor remain subject to the court's proceedings.