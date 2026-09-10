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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Nayyi Navelli’ Teaser OUT: Yami Gautam’s ‘Daayan’ Avatar Is Not To Be Messed With

‘Nayyi Navelli’ Teaser OUT: Yami Gautam’s ‘Daayan’ Avatar Is Not To Be Messed With

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead, is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli teaser introduces her as Mohini.
  • Teaser shows a man warning Mohini is a witch.
  • Character Mohini boasts eating witches, demons, and ghosts.
  • Film directed by Balaji Mohan releases October 16, Dussehra.

Yami Gautam Dhar has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, in which she plays Mohini, a formidable witch with a rather unusual appetite. Mohini claims she can eat two witches, three demons and four ghosts for breakfast - and she has a message for audiences ahead of the film’s Dussehra release -  “Think big.”

‘Nayyi Navelli’ Teaser OUT

The teaser opens with a man from Mohini’s in-laws’ family issuing an unusual warning. “Please keep your shoes, slippers, any sharp objects and the desire to beat me up… please keep aside,” he says before revealing that he is talking about his sister-in-law, Mohini.

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When his brother asks what has happened to Mohini, he reveals that she is a “daayan”. However, the family refuses to believe him and assumes he is under the influence of a substance.

He then doubles down on his claim, saying, “I’m saying she is a pure, unadulterated, 100 per cent authentic, horror-movie-type… WITCH.”

The teaser then introduces Yami Gautam’s character, Mohini, who confidently declares, “Two witches, three demons… and four ghosts… I eat them for breakfast!” and leaves viewers with a cryptic message urging them to “think big”.

About ‘Nayyi Navelli’

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film stars Yami Gautam, Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh.

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Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does Yami Gautam Dhar play in Nayyi Navelli?

Yami Gautam Dhar stars as Mohini, a formidable witch with an unusual appetite. Her character claims to eat two witches, three demons, and four ghosts for breakfast.

When is the release date for the film Nayyi Navelli?

Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. The release coincides with the Dussehra festival.

Who directed and produced Nayyi Navelli?

Balaji Mohan directed Nayyi Navelli. The film was produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

What message does Mohini give to the audience?

Yami Gautam's character, Mohini, leaves viewers with a cryptic message urging them to 'think big.' This is revealed in the film's teaser.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yami Gautam Nayyi Navelli
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