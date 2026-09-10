‘Nayyi Navelli’ Teaser OUT: Yami Gautam’s ‘Daayan’ Avatar Is Not To Be Messed With

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli teaser introduces her as Mohini.

Teaser shows a man warning Mohini is a witch.

Character Mohini boasts eating witches, demons, and ghosts.

Film directed by Balaji Mohan releases October 16, Dussehra.

Yami Gautam Dhar has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, in which she plays Mohini, a formidable witch with a rather unusual appetite. Mohini claims she can eat two witches, three demons and four ghosts for breakfast - and she has a message for audiences ahead of the film’s Dussehra release - “Think big.”

‘Nayyi Navelli’ Teaser OUT

The teaser opens with a man from Mohini’s in-laws’ family issuing an unusual warning. “Please keep your shoes, slippers, any sharp objects and the desire to beat me up… please keep aside,” he says before revealing that he is talking about his sister-in-law, Mohini.

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When his brother asks what has happened to Mohini, he reveals that she is a “daayan”. However, the family refuses to believe him and assumes he is under the influence of a substance.

He then doubles down on his claim, saying, “I’m saying she is a pure, unadulterated, 100 per cent authentic, horror-movie-type… WITCH.”

The teaser then introduces Yami Gautam’s character, Mohini, who confidently declares, “Two witches, three demons… and four ghosts… I eat them for breakfast!” and leaves viewers with a cryptic message urging them to “think big”.

About ‘Nayyi Navelli’

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film stars Yami Gautam, Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh.

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Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.