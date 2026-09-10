Amrapali Dubey Reveals How Bigg Boss 6 Helped Her Land First Bhojpuri Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Santosh Shukla suggested Amrapali for Nirahua's debut film.

Bigg Boss 6 connections facilitated her Bhojpuri cinema entry.

Amrapali Dubey, who is currently competing on Bigg Boss 20, has revealed how her appearance on the reality show years ago indirectly helped launch her Bhojpuri film career. Speaking about her first Bhojpuri film, Nirahua Hindustani, the actress recalled that both Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, and Santosh Shukla were contestants on Bigg Boss 6. At the time, Nirahua wanted to cast a newcomer for a major film. Since Santosh Shukla already knew Amrapali from their television work, he suggested her name to Nirahua. The recommendation eventually opened the door to her Bhojpuri debut and changed the course of her career.

Santosh Shukla Suggested Her Name

According to Amrapali, Nirahua was looking to introduce a debutant in what he considered a big project. Santosh Shukla knew Amrapali because they had previously worked together in television. He therefore recommended her to Nirahua for the role. That suggestion eventually led to Amrapali being cast opposite Nirahua in Nirahua Hindustani, marking her entry into Bhojpuri cinema.

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Bigg Boss As A Casting Agency

Amrapali has described the reality show as an unlikely stepping stone in her acting journey. While Bigg Boss itself did not officially cast her for the film, her connection with two contestants helped bring her to Nirahua’s attention. Years later, she is back on Bigg Boss, this time as a contestant on the ongoing season 20.

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From Television To Bhojpuri Cinema

Amrapali was already familiar with television when Santosh Shukla recommended her. Her association with the actors from Bigg Boss 6 ultimately helped her transition into Bhojpuri cinema, with Nirahua Hindustani becoming an important first step in her film career. Her journey also gives a different perspective on how industry connections made through reality television can sometimes lead to unexpected opportunities.



Amrapali’s Bigg Boss journey has now come full circle, from a connection made during Season 6 to becoming a contestant herself on Season 20.