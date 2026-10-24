BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Announces New Single ‘ADDICTED’; Check Release Date And First Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jisoo announced new digital single,

Promotional art shows mysterious purple, lightning-shaped heart visuals.

Song's genre, lyrics, concept remain undisclosed, building anticipation.

BLACKPINK star Jisoo has announced her upcoming digital single, ADDICTED, giving fans a glimpse of her next solo music release. On October 24, the singer unveiled the track’s title and promotional artwork through official channels, setting social media abuzz with its mysterious purple visuals and lightning-shaped heart motif. Jisoo also teased the release on Instagram with the message, "1030 Y ADDICTED!" The single is scheduled to arrive on October 30 at 8 am Korean Standard Time (KST). While pre-save links are available, details about the song’s genre, lyrics, and musical direction remain under wraps, keeping fans curious.

Jisoo’s ADDICTED: Release Date And Announcement

Jisoo announced the new single on October 24, confirming that ADDICTED will be released on October 30 at 8 am KST. The announcement appeared on the official BLISSOO account, accompanied by promotional artwork and a countdown. The singer also shared the message "1030 Y ADDICTED!" on Instagram, giving fans another hint about the upcoming release. Although the title and launch date have been confirmed, the singer has yet to disclose the track’s lyrics, genre, or full concept.

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Pre-save links are available ahead of the launch, allowing fans to prepare for the release.

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Purple Teasers And Lightning-Shaped Heart Spark Curiosity

The promotional material for ADDICTED features a striking purple palette, storm-inspired imagery and a lightning-shaped heart. The visuals have created a mysterious atmosphere, prompting fans to speculate about the single’s theme and sound.

Jisoo’s updated profile imagery and motion teaser have added to the anticipation, but the promotional campaign has not yet revealed the complete concept. Fans have been circulating the visuals online and discussing what the singer might have planned for her next solo release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Whether ADDICTED marks a musical shift or builds on her earlier solo work remains to be seen.

Jisoo’s Solo Music Journey: From FLOWER To ADDICTED

Jisoo made her solo debut in March 2023 with ME, featuring the hit single FLOWER. The track gained international attention and inspired a widely shared dance trend. She followed it with her second solo mini-album, AMORTAGE, in February 2025. The project featured songs including Earthquake, Your Love, TEARS and Hugs & Kisses, showcasing different sides of her musical style.

Beyond music, Jisoo has continued to explore acting, with projects including Snowdrop, Newtopia, Boyfriend on Demand and Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy. With ADDICTED set to arrive on October 30, fans will soon discover what the BLACKPINK singer has prepared for her latest solo outing.