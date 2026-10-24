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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Records Low Opening, Collects Rs 15 Lakh On Day 1

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Records Low Opening, Collects Rs 15 Lakh On Day 1

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran opened to a slow start at the box office, earning around Rs 15 lakh in gross collections on its first day.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samar's obsession leads to manipulation, blackmail from past.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' had a slow start at the box office after its theatrical release on October 23. The psychological suspense thriller, which marks the real-life couple's first film together after their marriage, failed to attract a strong audience on its opening day. Despite expectations from the film, its initial box office performance remained underwhelming, with collections falling well short of Rs 50 lakh.

'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk's early trends, Tu Hai Meri Kiran earned approximately Rs 14 lakh in net collections in India on its first day. Its gross collection stood at around Rs 15 lakh. These figures are provisional and may change when the final box office data becomes available. The film's performance over the opening weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can gain momentum at the box office.

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About 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'

Directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a psychological suspense thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Ankit Gupta, Zarina Wahab and Sherlin Seth. The film brings the real-life couple together on screen following their marriage, with a suspense-driven storyline at its centre.

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What Is The Story Of 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'?

The story follows Kiran Mittal Malhotra, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a writer who lives with her husband, Riyan, portrayed by Ankit Gupta. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers an old, mysterious flip phone inside a cupboard at home.

Through the device, she begins communicating with Samar Khurana, played by Zaheer Iqbal. However, the two are living in different timelines. While Kiran is in 2026, Samar is in 2016, a decade earlier.

What begins as an ordinary conversation gradually takes a disturbing turn as Samar develops an obsession with Kiran. He attempts to manipulate her present and blackmail her from the past, putting her life in danger.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the plot of 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'?

The story follows Kiran in 2026 who finds a mysterious flip phone and communicates with Samar in 2016. Samar becomes obsessed, manipulating and blackmailing her from the past.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Tu Hai Meri Kiran Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection
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