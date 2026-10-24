Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samar's obsession leads to manipulation, blackmail from past.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' had a slow start at the box office after its theatrical release on October 23. The psychological suspense thriller, which marks the real-life couple's first film together after their marriage, failed to attract a strong audience on its opening day. Despite expectations from the film, its initial box office performance remained underwhelming, with collections falling well short of Rs 50 lakh.

'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk's early trends, Tu Hai Meri Kiran earned approximately Rs 14 lakh in net collections in India on its first day. Its gross collection stood at around Rs 15 lakh. These figures are provisional and may change when the final box office data becomes available. The film's performance over the opening weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can gain momentum at the box office.

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About 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'

Directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a psychological suspense thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Ankit Gupta, Zarina Wahab and Sherlin Seth. The film brings the real-life couple together on screen following their marriage, with a suspense-driven storyline at its centre.

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What Is The Story Of 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'?

The story follows Kiran Mittal Malhotra, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a writer who lives with her husband, Riyan, portrayed by Ankit Gupta. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers an old, mysterious flip phone inside a cupboard at home.

Through the device, she begins communicating with Samar Khurana, played by Zaheer Iqbal. However, the two are living in different timelines. While Kiran is in 2026, Samar is in 2016, a decade earlier.

What begins as an ordinary conversation gradually takes a disturbing turn as Samar develops an obsession with Kiran. He attempts to manipulate her present and blackmail her from the past, putting her life in danger.