UP School Headmaster Arrested Over Alleged Mid-Day Meal Fund Embezzlement

Jhansi: A government school's officiating headmaster in Jhansi district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly tampering with a cheque to embezzle Rs 2 lakh in mid-day meal funds, police said.

Circle Officer (Mauranipur) Ratneshwar Singh said police registered the case on August 9 based on a complaint by Seema Singh, the village head of Bauda gram panchayat.

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In her complaint, Singh alleged that Govind Das Arya, the officiating headmaster of the village's upper primary school, tampered with a government cheque issued to purchase school supplies, increasing its amount from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.15 lakh.

The accused allegedly encashed the cheque and misappropriated Rs 2 lakh meant for the mid-day meal scheme, the officer said.

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Following an investigation, Mauranipur police arrested Arya, a resident of Deori Singhpura, from Ranipur Road.

Police said further legal proceedings are underway.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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