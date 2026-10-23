India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationUP School Headmaster Arrested Over Alleged Mid-Day Meal Fund Embezzlement

UP School Headmaster Arrested Over Alleged Mid-Day Meal Fund Embezzlement

A government school headmaster in Jhansi has been arrested over alleged Rs 2 lakh mid-day meal fund embezzlement involving cheque tampering, police said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 01:53 PM (IST)

Jhansi: A government school's officiating headmaster in Jhansi district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly tampering with a cheque to embezzle Rs 2 lakh in mid-day meal funds, police said.

Circle Officer (Mauranipur) Ratneshwar Singh said police registered the case on August 9 based on a complaint by Seema Singh, the village head of Bauda gram panchayat.

ALSO READ: Bomb Threat Emails Target Mumbai School, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Diljit Dosanjh And Amitabh Bachchan

In her complaint, Singh alleged that Govind Das Arya, the officiating headmaster of the village's upper primary school, tampered with a government cheque issued to purchase school supplies, increasing its amount from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.15 lakh.

The accused allegedly encashed the cheque and misappropriated Rs 2 lakh meant for the mid-day meal scheme, the officer said.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration Date: When Will Session 1 Applications Begin? Check Latest Update

Following an investigation, Mauranipur police arrested Arya, a resident of Deori Singhpura, from Ranipur Road.

Police said further legal proceedings are underway. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 23 Oct 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mid Day Meal Education News Up School News UP School Mid-Day Meal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Bomb Threat Emails Target Mumbai School, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Diljit Dosanjh And Amitabh Bachchan
Bomb Threat Emails Target Mumbai School, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Diljit Dosanjh And Amitabh Bachchan
Education
CA Foundation September Result 2026 Soon? Check Expected Date And Direct Scorecard Link
CA Foundation September Result 2026 Soon? Check Expected Date And Direct Scorecard Link
Education
Puducherry School Holiday: Schools Closed As Heavy Rain Continues; Check Latest Update
Puducherry School Holiday: Schools Closed As Heavy Rain Continues; Check Latest Update
Education
ICAI CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Test Dates OUT, Check Series 1, 2 Schedule
ICAI CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Test Dates OUT, Check Series 1, 2 Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Punjab Politics: BJP and Akali Dal Reunion Speculation Gains Momentum
BJP Offensive: Sudhanshu Trivedi Intensifies Attack on Rahul Gandhi
BJP Attack: Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Political Record
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget