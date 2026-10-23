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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Exam Schedule To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Exam Schedule To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 is expected soon. Check past release dates, key timetable details and where to download the official PDF.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 02:52 PM (IST)

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 soon. Students awaiting the timetable should keep checking the board’s official website at cbse.gov.in. 

The date sheet will be published in PDF format and is expected to contain subject-wise exam dates, subject names, subject codes, and other important instructions. The schedule will help students organise their revision plans and prepare for the examinations accordingly. However, the board has not yet confirmed the release date of the 2027 timetable. 

ALSO READ: JEE Main Registration 2027: Application Form, Exam Dates, Documents And How To Apply

Last year, CBSE released a tentative date sheet on September 24, followed by the final timetable on October 30. The board examinations began on February 17 last year. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: List of Candidates Submission Deadline 

CBSE closed the portal for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) and student details on October 21 for schools paying the regular examination fee. The board had asked schools to complete the submission process within the prescribed deadline and ensure that all information was accurate. 

School principals were specifically instructed to ensure that the LOC was submitted on time and in accordance with the board’s directions. The key requirements included: 

  • Providing accurate information about registered students. 
  • Ensuring that the subjects selected by students are correctly recorded. 
  • Submitting the LOC within the stipulated timeline. 
  • Include all eligible students in the candidate list. 
  • Pay the examination fee before the deadline. 

Accurate submissions are important to ensure that students’ examination records and subject details are correctly registered with the board. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: What Previous Years’ Dates Indicate 

Previous release dates offer an indication of when students might expect the timetable, although they do not confirm the schedule for 2027. 

For the 2025 board examinations, CBSE released the date sheet on October 30. The timetable for the 2024 examinations was announced on November 20, while the schedule for the 2023 examinations was released on December 12, 2022. 

These dates show that the board has announced examination timetables at different points in the preceding months. Students should therefore avoid relying solely on previous-year trends and wait for an official announcement regarding the 2027 date sheet. 

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration Date: When Will Session 1 Applications Begin? Check Latest Update

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Details Students Must Check 

Once the timetable is available, students should review it carefully to avoid missing any important information. The following details should be checked: 

  • Class 10 and Class 12 subject-wise examination dates. 
  • Examination timings and reporting time at the centre. 
  • Subject names and corresponding subject codes. 
  • The gap between consecutive examinations. 
  • Practical examination dates and related instructions. 
  • Details of the second board examination for Class 10, if announced. 
  • Any revised dates or changes notified by CBSE. 

Students should download the official PDF and keep a copy for reference while preparing their study schedules. They should also check for subsequent notices in case the board announces any changes to the timetable.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE Education New CBSE Date Sheet 2027 CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
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