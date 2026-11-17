Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPMSP published provisional exam center list for 2027 board exams.

Schools submit online objections by November 21, 2026.

Objections require valid reasons, supporting documents, submitted online.

District committees approved proposed list following government directives.

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has published the provisional district-wise examination centre list for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027. The list, which includes school-wise student allocation details, is available on the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.

School principals, teachers, students and school management representatives can review the proposed centre allocations and report any discrepancies. The board has set November 21, 2026, as the last date to submit objections or requests for changes.

Those raising concerns must provide valid reasons along with relevant supporting documents. The objection process will be conducted entirely online through the prescribed procedure.

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UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: How To Check District-Wise Allocation?

Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Important Information and Downloads' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link titled 'High School and Intermediate Examination 2027 Approved Exam Centre List'.

Step 4: Choose the relevant district name and district code from the available options.

Step 5: Open the corresponding district-wise PDF.

Step 6: Search for the school name or school code in the document.

Step 7: Verify the proposed examination centre and the student allocation or capacity details.

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: How To Submit Objections?

Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Access the school's login portal using the authorised login credentials.

Step 3: Locate the option provided for submitting objections against the examination centre list.

Step 4: Clearly mention the discrepancy or concern related to the proposed examination centre allocation.

Step 5: Provide a valid explanation and upload the necessary supporting documents to substantiate the objection.

Step 6: Review the information and documents carefully before submitting the objection.

UP Board Exam Centre 2027: November 21 Is The Last Date For Objections

The board has made it clear that objections against the proposed examination centre list will only be accepted through the online process. Any complaints submitted offline will not be considered.

November 21, 2026, is the final date for submitting objections and requests for modifications. The board will not entertain representations received after the prescribed deadline.

Officials have also instructed schools to submit their representations through their respective school login IDs, accompanied by valid explanations and supporting documents.

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How Was The UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Prepared?

The provisional examination centre list was prepared through an online process, following government directives issued on July 1, August 18 and September 25, 2026.

Before being published, the proposed list received approval from the district-level Centre Determination Committee. The respective district magistrates headed these committees, which reviewed and approved the proposed examination centre arrangements.

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