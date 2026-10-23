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English NewsEducationThree Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway

Three Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway

Three Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Friday. Premises were evacuated as police, bomb disposal squads and dog squads searched.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 03:05 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi allegedly received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to launch search operations, officials said.

No suspicious object has been found during searches so far, they said.

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Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received the threat emails, following which authorities were informed.

Delhi Fire Service said teams rushed to the schools after receiving information about the threats, and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

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Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire department and police personnel are conducting searches at the premises, officials said.

Investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat emails, they added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bomb Threat Delhi Schools Bomb Threat
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