Three Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway

New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi allegedly received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to launch search operations, officials said.

No suspicious object has been found during searches so far, they said.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Exam Schedule To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received the threat emails, following which authorities were informed.

Delhi Fire Service said teams rushed to the schools after receiving information about the threats, and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ: JEE Main Registration 2027: Application Form, Exam Dates, Documents And How To Apply

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire department and police personnel are conducting searches at the premises, officials said.

Investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat emails, they added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI