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English NewsEducationTamil Nadu Schools Closed In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Continues, IMD Issues Forecast

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Continues, IMD Issues Forecast

Tamil Nadu schools remain closed in five districts on October 21 as heavy rain continues. Check affected districts and the latest IMD forecast.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 10:12 AM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Schoos Holiday: Schools in five districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Wednesday, October 21, following heavy overnight rainfall across the region. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet are among the districts where school closures have been announced as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued rainfall across the state. 

The weather department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu over the coming days as the northeast monsoon becomes active. The forecast also covers Puducherry and Karaikal, with wet conditions expected to continue until October 26. 

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With persistent showers affecting several parts of the state, students and parents are advised to follow official district announcements for the latest information on school operations and possible changes to academic schedules. 

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Five Districts Announce Closures 

The school closures announced for October 21 come after continuous overnight rainfall affected parts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai and its neighbouring districts are among the areas experiencing the impact of the prevailing weather conditions. 

The districts named in the school closure announcements are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet. Students and parents should check updates issued by their respective district administrations for any further instructions. 

IMD Forecasts Rainfall In 16 Districts 

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall until 10 am in 16 districts across Tamil Nadu. The areas covered by this forecast include Chennai, along with parts of southern Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery delta region. 

The department has also warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall could continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26. The forecast comes as the northeast monsoon brings widespread showers to the region. 

The expected rainfall may affect several districts beyond those where school closures have been announced, making further weather updates important for residents. 

Six Districts Under Orange Alert 

In a separate weather warning issued for Saturday, six districts in Tamil Nadu were placed under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore were identified as areas likely to experience intense showers. Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu were also among the districts for which heavy rainfall was forecast. 

According to the weather reports, an atmospheric disturbance over the Tamil Nadu region following the onset of the northeast monsoon has contributed to the prevailing wet conditions. 

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Heavy Rain Expected In Delta And Western Districts 

The rainfall forecast extends to several other parts of Tamil Nadu, including the delta region and western districts. Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur are among the areas expected to receive heavy showers. 

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem. These predictions indicate that the unsettled weather is not limited to the state capital and its surrounding districts. 

As rainfall is expected to continue over the coming days, students and parents should keep track of official weather advisories and district-level announcements. School holiday decisions may vary by location, so families should rely on notifications from the relevant authorities before making decisions about attendance. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Tamil Nadu Schools IMD Forecast Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain
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