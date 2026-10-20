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English NewsEducationUP NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins October 21, Check Dates, Fees And Documents

UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins October 21, Check Dates, Fees And Documents

UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling registration begins October 21. Check the schedule, application steps, fees and documents required for admission.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 03:10 PM (IST)

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the schedule for the first round of UP NEET PG Counselling 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, Diploma and DNB programmes under the state quota can begin registering online from October 21, 2026. 

As per the official notification, the registration window will open at 2 PM on October 21 and close at 11 AM on October 26. Candidates should complete the application process within the stipulated period and keep the necessary documents ready to avoid last-minute difficulties. 

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The counselling process will include registration, merit list publication, online choice filling, seat allotment and admission formalities. Applicants should also check the applicable fees and payment deadlines before proceeding. 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates 

Candidates participating in the first round should keep track of the following dates to ensure they do not miss any stage of the admission process: 

  • Online registration begins: October 21, 2026 
  • Registration deadline: October 26, 2026, at 11 AM 
  • Merit list declaration and choice filling: October 26, 2026 
  • Choice-filling deadline: October 30, 2026 
  • Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026 
  • Allotment letters download and admission: November 3 to 7, 2026, and November 12 and 13, 2026 

Candidates should carefully review the schedule and follow the instructions issued by the counselling authority. They should also monitor the official portals for any updates or changes to the announced dates. 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: How To Register 

Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the UP-NEET PG Counselling registration link. 

Step 3: Complete the application form with the required information and upload the necessary documents. 

Step 4: Pay the prescribed registration fee through the online payment facility. 

Step 5: Submit the completed application form and save a copy for future reference. 

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UP NEET PG Counselling Fee 2026: Registration And Security Charges 

The registration fee for UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 is Rs 3,000. The amount is non-refundable, so candidates should review the fee instructions before making the payment. 

In addition to the registration charge, candidates must pay the applicable security fee. The amount may vary depending on the seat type or college. The fee is payable online, and the deadline for payment is October 26, 2026, at 2 PM. 

Applicants should check the official fee notice for the applicable security deposit and other payment instructions. Keeping the payment receipt is also important for future reference. 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required 

Candidates should arrange the documents required for the UP NEET PG MD and MS admission process before starting registration. These records may be used by the counselling authority to verify applicants' eligibility and details. 

The documents to keep ready include: 

  • NEET PG 2026 admit card 
  • NEET PG scorecard showing the score and rank 
  • MBBS marksheets for all years 
  • Original or provisional MBBS degree 
  • Internship completion certificate 
  • Class 10 and Class 12 certificates 
  • Photo identification, such as Aadhaar, PAN, Passport or Voter ID 
  • UP domicile certificate, if required 
  • Category certificate, if applicable 
  • Recent passport-size photographs 
  • Fee payment receipt 
  • Seat allotment letter, once issued 

Candidates should consult the official document checklist before uploading any files. They should also ensure that the copies are clear and keep the original documents available for verification during admission. 

With registration opening on October 21, candidates are advised to review the complete counselling schedule, confirm the applicable fees and prepare their documents in advance. Completing each stage within the specified deadlines will help applicants avoid missing important steps in the UP NEET PG 2026 admission process. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP NEET UP NEET PG 2026 UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling
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