UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the schedule for the first round of UP NEET PG Counselling 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, Diploma and DNB programmes under the state quota can begin registering online from October 21, 2026.

As per the official notification, the registration window will open at 2 PM on October 21 and close at 11 AM on October 26. Candidates should complete the application process within the stipulated period and keep the necessary documents ready to avoid last-minute difficulties.

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The counselling process will include registration, merit list publication, online choice filling, seat allotment and admission formalities. Applicants should also check the applicable fees and payment deadlines before proceeding.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates participating in the first round should keep track of the following dates to ensure they do not miss any stage of the admission process:

Online registration begins: October 21, 2026

Registration deadline: October 26, 2026, at 11 AM

Merit list declaration and choice filling: October 26, 2026

Choice-filling deadline: October 30, 2026

Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026

Allotment letters download and admission: November 3 to 7, 2026, and November 12 and 13, 2026

Candidates should carefully review the schedule and follow the instructions issued by the counselling authority. They should also monitor the official portals for any updates or changes to the announced dates.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the UP-NEET PG Counselling registration link.

Step 3: Complete the application form with the required information and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the prescribed registration fee through the online payment facility.

Step 5: Submit the completed application form and save a copy for future reference.

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UP NEET PG Counselling Fee 2026: Registration And Security Charges

The registration fee for UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 is Rs 3,000. The amount is non-refundable, so candidates should review the fee instructions before making the payment.

In addition to the registration charge, candidates must pay the applicable security fee. The amount may vary depending on the seat type or college. The fee is payable online, and the deadline for payment is October 26, 2026, at 2 PM.

Applicants should check the official fee notice for the applicable security deposit and other payment instructions. Keeping the payment receipt is also important for future reference.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should arrange the documents required for the UP NEET PG MD and MS admission process before starting registration. These records may be used by the counselling authority to verify applicants' eligibility and details.

The documents to keep ready include:

NEET PG 2026 admit card

NEET PG scorecard showing the score and rank

MBBS marksheets for all years

Original or provisional MBBS degree

Internship completion certificate

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

Photo identification, such as Aadhaar, PAN, Passport or Voter ID

UP domicile certificate, if required

Category certificate, if applicable

Recent passport-size photographs

Fee payment receipt

Seat allotment letter, once issued

Candidates should consult the official document checklist before uploading any files. They should also ensure that the copies are clear and keep the original documents available for verification during admission.

With registration opening on October 21, candidates are advised to review the complete counselling schedule, confirm the applicable fees and prepare their documents in advance. Completing each stage within the specified deadlines will help applicants avoid missing important steps in the UP NEET PG 2026 admission process.

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