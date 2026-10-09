AMU Announces Student Union Elections After 8 Years, Polls Scheduled For November 5

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced elections for the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) after an eight-year gap. According to the announced schedule, the student union elections will be held on November 5. The decision comes after sustained demands and protests by students.

Amid the students’ protests, the AMU Vice-Chancellor has also removed university Proctor Naveed Khan from his post. The announcement of the elections is being seen as an important step towards the revival of the students’ union.

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However, attention will now turn to whether the university administration conducts the elections on the scheduled date, as promised. Students who have been waiting for the polls for years hope that the announcement will translate into action this time.

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If the elections take place as scheduled, students will get an opportunity to elect their representatives. The revival of the students’ union could also help them bring their concerns and demands to the university administration.

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