Candidates can download their scorecard from their respective regional RRB websites by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The download facility is available until December 1, 2026.
RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 Out: Check Your Marks, Download Scorecard Through Direct Link
RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 released. Check normalised marks, category-wise qualifying scores and download your scorecard using registration number and DOB.
- RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 now available for download.
- Access scores with registration until December 1, 2026 deadline.
- Qualifying marks vary by category for selection eligibility.
- Normalized marks reflect CBT performance, next stages await.
RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the Group D Scorecard 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted under recruitment notification CEN 09/2025. Candidates can now access their scorecards and check their normalised marks through their respective regional RRB websites.
To download the scorecard, applicants must log in using their registration number and date of birth. The facility will remain available until December 1, 2026, at 11:55 pm. Candidates should download and save their scorecards before the deadline, as the board has clarified that requests to reopen the download facility will not be entertained.
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Earlier, RRB announced the zone-wise Group D examination results and category-wise cut-off marks on November 12, 2026.
RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: How To Download?
Step 1: Visit the official RRB website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
Step 2: Select the relevant regional RRB website from the available links.
Step 3: Look for the recruitment notification link titled RRB Group D CEN 09/2025.
Step 4: Click on the scorecard download link.
Step 5: A login window will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 7: Submit the login details to proceed.
Step 8: Your RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 9: Download the document and take a printout for future reference.
RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: Check Details Mentioned
After downloading the scorecard, candidates should verify the personal and examination-related information mentioned in the document. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact their respective regional RRB at the earliest.
The scorecard contains the following details:
- Candidate's name
- Roll number or registration number
- Date of birth
- Candidate's photograph
- Category
- Raw score and total marks obtained
RRB Group D Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026
Candidates must obtain the prescribed minimum qualifying percentage in the CBT to be eligible for the next stage of the selection process. The category-wise qualifying requirements for the 100-mark examination are as follows:
- UR / EWS: 40% (40 marks)
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / SC: 30% (30 marks)
- ST: 25% (25 marks)
- PwBD: 2% relaxation in the applicable category-wise qualifying marks (38 / 28 / 23 marks).
Candidates should note that securing the minimum qualifying marks does not guarantee shortlisting for the next stage. The actual zone-wise cut-off may be higher depending on the number of vacancies and candidates' performance in the examination.
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RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2026: How Are Marks Calculated?
The RRB Group D CBT comprises 100 questions, with a total examination duration of 90 minutes. Eligible PwBD candidates using a scribe are provided 120 minutes.
The marking system awards one mark for every correct response, while one-third of a mark (0.33) is deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks are deducted for questions left unanswered.
Since the examination was conducted across multiple shifts, RRB uses a normalisation process to account for differences in question paper difficulty. Accordingly, candidates can check their raw and normalised marks on the scorecard.
The CBT was conducted between August 3 and August 25, 2026. Candidates shortlisted after the written examination will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and a medical fitness examination.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can candidates download the RRB Group D Scorecard 2026?
What is the deadline to download the RRB Group D Scorecard 2026?
Candidates must download their scorecards by December 1, 2026, at 11:55 pm. The board has stated that requests to reopen the download facility will not be entertained after this deadline.
What information is provided on the RRB Group D Scorecard 2026?
The scorecard includes the candidate's name, roll/registration number, date of birth, photograph, category, raw score, and total normalised marks obtained. Candidates should verify these details upon download.
What are the minimum qualifying marks for the RRB Group D CBT?
The minimum qualifying marks are 40% for UR/EWS, 30% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC, and 25% for ST candidates. PwBD candidates receive a 2% relaxation in their applicable category.