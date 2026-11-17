Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 now available for download.

Access scores with registration until December 1, 2026 deadline.

Qualifying marks vary by category for selection eligibility.

Normalized marks reflect CBT performance, next stages await.

RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the Group D Scorecard 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted under recruitment notification CEN 09/2025. Candidates can now access their scorecards and check their normalised marks through their respective regional RRB websites.

To download the scorecard, applicants must log in using their registration number and date of birth. The facility will remain available until December 1, 2026, at 11:55 pm. Candidates should download and save their scorecards before the deadline, as the board has clarified that requests to reopen the download facility will not be entertained.

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Earlier, RRB announced the zone-wise Group D examination results and category-wise cut-off marks on November 12, 2026.

RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the relevant regional RRB website from the available links.

Step 3: Look for the recruitment notification link titled RRB Group D CEN 09/2025.

Step 4: Click on the scorecard download link.

Step 5: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 7: Submit the login details to proceed.

Step 8: Your RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download the document and take a printout for future reference.

RRB Group D Scorecard 2026: Check Details Mentioned

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should verify the personal and examination-related information mentioned in the document. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact their respective regional RRB at the earliest.

The scorecard contains the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number or registration number

Date of birth

Candidate's photograph

Category

Raw score and total marks obtained

RRB Group D Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026

Candidates must obtain the prescribed minimum qualifying percentage in the CBT to be eligible for the next stage of the selection process. The category-wise qualifying requirements for the 100-mark examination are as follows:

UR / EWS: 40% (40 marks)

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / SC: 30% (30 marks)

ST: 25% (25 marks)

PwBD: 2% relaxation in the applicable category-wise qualifying marks (38 / 28 / 23 marks).

Candidates should note that securing the minimum qualifying marks does not guarantee shortlisting for the next stage. The actual zone-wise cut-off may be higher depending on the number of vacancies and candidates' performance in the examination.

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RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2026: How Are Marks Calculated?

The RRB Group D CBT comprises 100 questions, with a total examination duration of 90 minutes. Eligible PwBD candidates using a scribe are provided 120 minutes.

The marking system awards one mark for every correct response, while one-third of a mark (0.33) is deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks are deducted for questions left unanswered.

Since the examination was conducted across multiple shifts, RRB uses a normalisation process to account for differences in question paper difficulty. Accordingly, candidates can check their raw and normalised marks on the scorecard.

The CBT was conducted between August 3 and August 25, 2026. Candidates shortlisted after the written examination will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and a medical fitness examination.

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