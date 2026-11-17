NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 17. Candidates who took part in the second round of counselling will be able to access their allotment status through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who secure a seat in this round will have to download their allotment letters and report to their respective institutes between November 18 and November 24, 2026, to complete the admission formalities.

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Those satisfied with their allotted seats can accept the offer and proceed with admission within the specified reporting period. Candidates interested in upgrading their allotted seats can select the appropriate option to remain eligible for subsequent counselling rounds, subject to the applicable counselling guidelines.

NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the NEET PG counselling section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result".

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials and submit the details.

Step 6: The NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment result PDF will appear on the screen.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required For College Reporting

Candidates allotted seats in the second round must carry the necessary documents when reporting to their respective institutes. These documents will be required to complete the admission process.

The list of documents includes:

NEET PG 2026 scorecard

NEET PG 2026 admit card

MBBS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Valid identity proof

Round 2 seat allotment letter

Candidates must carry physical copies of the prescribed documents while visiting their allotted colleges. They should ensure that all the required certificates and admission-related documents are available before reporting to avoid difficulties during the process.

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What If A Candidate Does Not Get A Seat In NEET PG Round 2?

Candidates who do not receive a seat in the second round of NEET PG counselling may have further opportunities in the upcoming rounds, depending on their eligibility and the applicable counselling guidelines.

Such candidates should regularly check the MCC website for announcements regarding subsequent counselling rounds, vacant seats, reporting schedules, and other admission-related instructions.

Meanwhile, candidates who have secured seats should pay close attention to the November 18–24 reporting window and complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadline.

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