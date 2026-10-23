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English NewsEducationPuducherry School Holiday: Schools Closed As Heavy Rain Continues; Check Latest Update

Puducherry School Holiday: Schools Closed As Heavy Rain Continues; Check Latest Update

Puducherry and Karaikal schools will remain closed on Friday as heavy rain continues. Check the school holiday announcement and latest rainfall updates.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

Puducherry: Puducherry and its suburban areas received heavy rains overnight, and waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas on Friday.

In view of the rains, Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday on Friday for all government-run and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, a release said.

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Official sources told PTI that while Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 9.6 cm of rain during the last 24 hours, the Karaikal region recorded 4 cm.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Puducherry School Holiday Puducherry Schools Closed Puducherry Heavy Rain
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