AP Inter Time Table 2027 OUT: Check 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates, Full Schedule

AP Inter Time Table 2027: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2027. Students preparing for the first-year and second-year annual examinations can check the subject-wise schedule on the board’s official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the announced timetable, the AP Inter first-year theory examinations are scheduled to begin on February 25, 2027, and conclude on March 16, 2027. The second-year examinations are set to start on February 24, 2027, and end on March 15, 2027.

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Students should review the dates carefully and plan their revision according to the examination schedule. The timetable lists examination dates for different subjects, including English, Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, History and other papers.

AP Inter Timetable 2027 PDF: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the latest notifications or examination timetable section.

Step 3: Look for the AP Intermediate Timetable 2027 link.

Step 4: Select the relevant first-year or second-year timetable, depending on your examination.

Step 5: Open the PDF and verify the dates listed for your subjects.

Step 6: Download the file and save it for future reference.

AP Inter 2nd Year Timetable 2027

The following schedule lists the examination dates for second-year students, covering Paper-I subjects for regular and eligible backlog candidates, as specified.

- February 24, 2027 (Wednesday): Elective Languages Paper-I (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian) — Regular and backlog

- February 26, 2027 (Friday): English Paper-I — Regular and backlog

- March 1, 2027 (Monday): Maths / Civics Paper-I — Regular and backlog

- March 3, 2027 (Wednesday): Biology Paper-I / History Paper-I — Regular and backlog

- March 5, 2027 (Friday): Physics / Economics Paper-I — Regular and backlog

- March 9, 2027 (Tuesday): Chemistry / Commerce Paper-I / Fine Arts Music Paper-I / Sociology Paper-I — Regular and backlog

- March 12, 2027 (Friday): Public Administration / Logic Paper-I — Regular students

- March 15, 2027 (Monday): Modern Language Paper-I / Geography Paper-I — Regular students

AP Inter 1st Year Timetable 2027

First-year students can refer to the following dates for their Paper-II examinations. The schedule includes language papers and subjects across different academic streams.

- February 25, 2027 (Thursday): Elective Languages Paper-II (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian) — Regular students

- February 27, 2027 (Saturday): English Paper-II — Regular students

- March 2, 2027 (Tuesday): Maths / Civics Paper-II — Regular students

- March 4, 2027 (Thursday): Biology Paper-II / History Paper-II — Regular students

- March 8, 2027 (Monday): Physics / Economics Paper-II — Regular students

- March 11, 2027 (Thursday): Chemistry / Commerce Paper-II / Fine Arts Music Paper-II / Sociology Paper-II — Regular students

- March 13, 2027 (Saturday): Public Administration / Logic Paper-II — Regular and old students

- March 16, 2027 (Tuesday): Modern Language Paper-II / Geography Paper-II — Regular and old students

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Students Should Verify The Official Timetable

Candidates should check the official BIEAP website for the latest notifications and any subsequent changes to the tentative examination schedule. Before planning revision sessions, students should also confirm the dates applicable to their subjects and examination category.

The timetable can help students organise their preparation, allocate sufficient time to each subject, and revise topics before their respective examinations.

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