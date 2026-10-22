Puducherry, Karaikal Schools Closed After Heavy Rain: Holiday Announced For Students

Puducherry: Puducherry and its suburbs were pounded by heavy rains overnight, inundating roads in several areas.

The heavy downpour disrupted traffic and affected daily wage earners.

In view of the rains, Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday on Thursday for all government-run and privately-managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

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Puducherry recorded 7 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, official sources said.

A control room has been set up to handle emergency calls for help.

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Official sources told PTI that revenue and other departments are fully geared up to handle any exigencies.

On Wednesday, Pro Tem Speaker A Anbalagan presented a petition to Chief Minister N Rangasamy seeking steps to drain out water from low-lying areas.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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