SSC CPO 2026: Exam City Details Released, Check When Your Admit Card Will Be Available

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SSC CPO 2026 exam city details now available.

Paper 1 scheduled November 23 to November 28.

Admit cards release two-three days before exam.

21,000 applicants upload Class 10 marksheets by Nov 20.

SSC CPO 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made the exam city details available for candidates appearing in the SSC CPO 2026 examination. Aspirants preparing for the recruitment test can now check the city allotted to them through the commission's official website at ssc.gov.in.

The examination is being conducted to fill Sub-Inspector vacancies in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). According to the announced schedule, SSC CPO Paper 1 will take place between November 23 and November 28, 2026.

With the exam city information now accessible, candidates can start making arrangements for their examination day. However, they will have to wait a little longer for their admit cards, which are expected to be released approximately two to three days before their respective examination dates.

The commission has also issued an important notice concerning the educational qualification details submitted by nearly 21,000 applicants. These candidates must complete an additional document submission process within the prescribed deadline.

SSC CPO 2026: How To Check Exam City Details

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the candidate login section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials to access the candidate portal.

Step 4: Look for the SSC CPO 2026 examination city details.

Step 5: Check the allotted examination city and save the information for future reference.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 To Be Released 2-3 Days Before Exam

Candidates should note that the release of exam city details does not mean that the admit cards are also available for download.

As per the commission's announcement, the SSC CPO 2026 admit cards will be issued around two to three days before the respective examination dates. Since Paper 1 is scheduled between November 23 and November 28, candidates will receive their hall tickets according to their allotted exam schedules.

The admit card will contain important examination-related information that candidates will need on the day of the test. Aspirants are advised to download their hall tickets as soon as they are released and check all the details mentioned on them.

Important Notice For 21,000 SSC CPO Candidates

In a separate update, SSC has highlighted discrepancies in the matriculation qualification information provided by approximately 21,000 candidates during the application process.

Although these applicants have been permitted to take the examination provisionally, they are required to submit an additional document to support their educational qualification details.

The affected candidates must upload a copy of their Class 10 marksheet through the SSC candidate portal. The deadline for completing this submission is November 20, 2026.

Candidates should ensure that the required document is uploaded within the stipulated period. Missing the deadline could lead to complications during the result processing stage.

SSC Regional Offices Contacting Candidates Over Document Issues

The commission has also initiated communication with candidates whose Class 10 qualification details require clarification. SSC Regional Offices are reaching out to the affected applicants through email to inform them about the necessary document submission.

Candidates who receive such communication should carefully follow the instructions provided by the commission and complete the required formalities before the deadline.

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