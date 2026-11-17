Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCERT will release revised Class 10 textbooks by December 2026.

NCERT plans training 60 lakh teachers for curriculum implementation.

New curriculum based on NCF-SE 2023 with ten subject areas.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is expected to release its revised Class 10 textbooks by December 2026, ahead of the 2027-28 academic session. The new books are being developed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

NCERT Class 10 New Books: Check Expected Release Timeline

According to reports, NCERT will make the revised textbooks available in phases. Language books, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu, are likely to be released by the end of November 2026.

Textbooks for Physical Education, Vocational Education and Art Education are expected to follow by the end of December.

The early release will give schools time to arrange the updated books, particularly those that begin Class 10 lessons soon after completing the Class 9 syllabus. Students will also have an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the revised content before the new academic session begins.

NCERT To Train Around 60 Lakh Teachers Under Reimagined NISHTHA

To ensure the effective implementation of the revised curriculum, NCERT is planning a nationwide teacher training programme under its Reimagined NISHTHA initiative.

The council aims to train approximately 60 lakh teachers, with around 60,000 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) being prepared to conduct training sessions across states and Union Territories.

The programme will cover updated teaching methods, competency-based learning, and revised assessment practices to help teachers adapt to the new textbooks and classroom requirements.

NCERT Class 10 Curriculum 2027-28: What Will Change?

The revised curriculum is based on the recommendations of NCF-SE 2023. Under the new framework, secondary education will cover ten subject areas:

Three languages

Mathematics and Computational Thinking

Science

Social Science

Physical Education and Well-being

Art Education

Vocational Education

One interdisciplinary subject

For Class 10 students, Environmental Education will be the interdisciplinary subject. NCERT is preparing new learning material for this component as part of the curriculum revision.

With the revised textbooks expected by December 2026 and teacher training planned on a large scale, NCERT is preparing for the implementation of the new curriculum from the 2027-28 academic session. Students and parents should look out for further announcements regarding the availability of the books.

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