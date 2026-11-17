Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra CET 2027 schedule announced; 11 courses offer two attempts.

Three new programs added; higher score from two attempts considered.

Twenty-one CETs scheduled January-June; B.Ed-M.Ed exam discontinued.

Maharashtra CET 2027: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has announced the tentative examination schedule for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses for the 2027-28 academic session. This year, candidates will have two opportunities to appear for entrance examinations in 11 courses, an increase from the three courses that offered multiple attempts previously.

According to the announced schedule, a total of 21 Common Entrance Tests (CETs) will be conducted between January and June 2027. The examinations will cover various professional courses, including engineering, pharmacy, management, law, education, and nursing.

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Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil announced the schedule and confirmed the introduction of entrance examinations for three additional programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).

The decision to expand the two-attempt facility follows the response received from students in previous examinations. The authorities aim to provide candidates with additional opportunities to improve their scores and strengthen their chances of securing admission to their preferred courses.

Maharashtra CET 2027: Two Attempts For 11 Courses

For the 2027 examination cycle, the CET Cell has increased the number of courses offering two examination attempts from three to 11.

Previously, the multiple-attempt facility was available for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), and MBA/MMS courses. Taking into account students' response, the authorities have extended this provision to eight more programmes.

The following 11 courses will have two CET attempts in 2027:

PCM Group

PCB Group

MBA/MMS

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM)

Five-Year LLB

Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT)

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Management (BBM)

Drawing a comparison with JEE Main, which provides engineering aspirants with two examination opportunities annually, Patil highlighted that Maharashtra has also been following a similar approach for selected CET courses.

Maharashtra CET 2027: Is Appearing For Both Attempts Mandatory?

The CET Cell has clarified that candidates must appear for the first examination, while taking the second attempt will remain optional.

Students who choose to participate in both examinations will not need to worry about which attempt produces the better result. The higher percentile score obtained in either examination will be considered for the admission process.

This arrangement will give candidates an additional opportunity to improve their performance without losing the benefit of a better score secured in the first attempt.

Maharashtra CET 2027: Three New Courses Added

Following government directives, the CET Cell will conduct entrance examinations for three additional professional programmes for the first time this year.

These include:

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM)

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)

The PGDM and PGCM entrance examinations will also be conducted twice, along with the MBA/MMS CET.

Meanwhile, the CET for the three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme will not take place this year. The decision was taken because the programme is available at only one institute in Maharashtra. Out of the 55 available seats, only 12 students secured admission this year.

The authorities have also considered requests from students and educational institutions to schedule the M.P.Ed, M.Ed and B.Ed entrance examinations in June.

Maharashtra CET 2027: Check Tentative Dates For Both Attempts

Candidates planning to appear for courses offering two examination opportunities can check the tentative schedule below:

MBA/MMS/PGDM/PGCM

First Attempt: January 28 to January 30, 2027

Second Attempt: April 1 to April 3, 2027

Five-Year LLB

First Attempt: March 28 to March 29, 2027

Second Attempt: May 24, 2027

PCB Group

First Attempt: April 8 to April 13, 2027

Second Attempt: May 6 to May 8, 2027

PCM Group

First Attempt: April 16 to April 26, 2027

Second Attempt: May 10 to May 15, 2027

BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM

First Attempt: April 28 to April 30, 2027

Second Attempt: May 27 to May 28, 2027

Maharashtra CET 2027: Check Complete Examination Schedule

Apart from the courses offering two attempts, the CET Cell has also released tentative dates for other undergraduate and postgraduate entrance examinations.

Candidates can refer to the following schedule:

M.HMCT: March 24, 2027

MCA: March 27, 2027

AAC – Art Education: April 11, 2027

B.Design: April 18, 2027

LLB (Three-Year): May 4 and May 5, 2027

DPN/PHN: May 18, 2027

Nursing: May 18 and May 19, 2027

GNM – Nursing: May 21 and May 22, 2027

M.P.Ed: June 5, 2027

M.Ed: June 6, 2027

B.Ed (General and Special) and B.Ed (ELCT)/B.P.Ed: June 8 to June 10, 2027

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Maharashtra CET 2027: Over 18 Lakh Students Applied In Previous Cycle

The decision to expand the two-attempt facility comes after a considerable number of candidates participated in the previous examination cycle.

According to the information shared by the authorities, 18,14,456 candidates registered for the 20 CET examinations conducted in 2026. Of these, 16,31,335 candidates appeared for the examinations.

With two opportunities now available for 11 courses, students will have greater flexibility to improve their performance. Candidates should keep checking the official Maharashtra CET Cell website for further notifications, detailed examination instructions, and updates regarding the 2027 admission process.

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