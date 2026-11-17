Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Correction window November 27-29; some details uneditable.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to close the registration window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. Engineering aspirants who are yet to complete their applications should take note of the approaching deadline, as the last date to submit the form with the regular examination fee is November 22, 2026.

According to the latest update shared by the NTA on social media platform X, a total of 9,05,144 candidates have submitted their registration forms so far. However, only 7,04,316 applicants have completed the process by paying the examination fee.

With the application deadline approaching, candidates who have submitted their forms but are yet to pay the fee should complete the remaining steps within the prescribed timeline. The registration process will be considered complete only after the successful payment of the examination fee and generation of the confirmation page.

Hey future engineers! Are you excited for your JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 journey? Let's complete your registration one simple step at a time: 1.Upload your documents 2.Fill in your details 3.Complete the fee payment https://t.co/byyRA5XIL9 your confirmation page You're in great company! Over 7,04,316 friends have already finished their process. Complete yours by Nov 22, 2026. You've got this! Visit - https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. नमस्ते भावी इंजीनियर्स! क्या आप अपनी JEE (Main) 2027 सत्र-1 की यात्रा के लिए उत्साहित हैं? आइए आपका पंजीकरण एक-एक आसान कदम में पूरा करें: 1.अपने दस्तावेज़ अपलोड करें 2.अपना विवरण भरें 3.शुल्क का भुगतान करें 4.पुष्टिकरण पृष्ठ डाउनलोड करें आपके 7,04,316+ दोस्तों ने पहले ही अपनी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली है। 22 नवंबर, 2026 तक अपना पंजीकरण पूरा करें। https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE पर जाएं। #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEE2027 #JEEMain #NTAExams — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 16, 2026

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination is scheduled to take place on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. Candidates are advised to keep track of the important dates to avoid missing any stage of the application process.

JEE Main 2027 Registration: NTA Reminds Candidates To Complete These Steps

With thousands of aspirants still required to complete their applications, the NTA has reminded candidates to finish the registration formalities before the deadline.

As per the examination authority's instructions, applicants must complete four essential steps to successfully submit their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application. These include:

Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format. Submit the completed application form. Pay the applicable examination fee. Download the confirmation page after successful payment.

Candidates should ensure that they have completed all four steps rather than assuming that submitting the application form alone is sufficient. The confirmation page serves as proof of successful registration and should be downloaded and preserved for future reference.

JEE Main 2027: Can Candidates Submit A Fresh Application Form?

In an important clarification, the NTA has allowed candidates to submit a fresh application form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee.

However, applicants must carefully understand the rules regarding multiple submissions. The testing agency has clarified that only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid, and the confirmation page has been generated will be treated as valid.

Therefore, candidates opting to submit another application should ensure that their final submission is completed correctly. They should also retain the confirmation page associated with their latest successfully paid application.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Check Important Dates

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 should keep track of the following dates to avoid missing any important registration or examination-related deadline:

Registration Begins: October 24, 2026

Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee: November 22, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Registration With Late Fee: November 23–26, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application Correction Window: November 27–29, 2026

Exam City Intimation Slip: December 30, 2026

Admit Card Release: January 13, 2027

JEE Main Session 1 Exam Dates: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

JEE Main Session 2 Registration: Expected to begin in February 2027

The regular-fee application deadline is November 22, 2026. Candidates who miss this deadline will have an additional opportunity to submit their forms by paying the prescribed late fee between November 23 and November 26, 2026.

JEE Main 2027 Correction Window: Which Details Cannot Be Changed?

The NTA will open the JEE Main 2027 application correction facility from November 27 to November 29, 2026. This facility will allow candidates to make corrections to eligible details in their submitted application forms.

However, applicants should be aware that certain information may remain locked and cannot be modified through the correction window. These include:

Registered Mobile Number: Candidates may not be permitted to modify the mobile number provided during the initial registration.

Registered Email Address: The email ID used while filling out the application form may remain unchanged.

Present And Permanent Address: Applicants may not be allowed to edit their residential address details.

Emergency Contact Details: Changes to the emergency contact information may not be permitted.

Candidate's Photograph: The photograph uploaded during registration may not be replaceable through the correction facility.

Candidates should therefore carefully review all the information before submitting their applications. In particular, they should verify their personal details and uploaded documents to minimise the possibility of errors.

With the November 22 deadline approaching, engineering aspirants who are yet to complete their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration should finish the process without waiting until the last moment.

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