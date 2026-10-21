KSRTC’s Low-Cost Student Trips: Educational Excursions With Fun And Entertainment

Thiruvananthapuram: The road transport corporation of Keralam, KSRTC, has launched a special low-cost excursion package to provide both knowledge and entertainment to school and college students.

The initiative, called 'Vignan Darshini', aims to impart knowledge and practical knowledge to students along with entertainment by visiting cultural institutions, archaeological sites, factories, tourist destinations, etc, KSRTC said in a Facebook post.

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The project is being implemented under the leadership of the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell on the instructions of state Transport Minister C P John, it said.

Initially, travel packages have been prepared for Ponmudi, the main tourist destination of Thiruvananthapuram district, and other attractive places in the nearby areas.

Arrangements are being completed to implement the Vignan Darshini package in other districts as well, KSRTC said.

It further said that steps have been taken to provide facilities, including industrial visits as per the requirements of educational institutions.

"The trips have been arranged to include places like Kappukadu Elephant Breeding Centre, Neyyar Dam, Palode Botanical Garden, Jersey Farm in Vithura, Museum and Planetarium in Thiruvananthapuram district," it said.

Special KSRTC buses, of the Budget Tourism Cell, which can accommodate 36 students at a time, will be used, it said.

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KSRTC has said that the project has been conceived with the aim of expanding the learning experiences of students by providing opportunities for them to learn about nature, science and history through practical experiences.

"Students will be able to take advantage of trips that combine education and entertainment at a low cost," it has said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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