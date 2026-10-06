JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Dates Out, When Will NTA Open Application Forms?

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination calendar for JEE Main 2027, giving engineering aspirants clarity about when the first session will be conducted. However, students are still waiting for one important update to the opening of the JEE Main 2027 registration window.

According to the announced schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is set to take place between January 22 and January 30, 2027. The examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

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While the Session 1 examination dates are now available, NTA has not announced when candidates can begin submitting their applications. Students planning to appear for the January session will therefore need to wait for the official registration notification.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates

JEE Main is conducted in two sessions every year, giving candidates more than one opportunity to appear for the entrance examination. The first session is generally organised in January, followed by the second session in April.

For 2027, NTA has scheduled the first session between January 22 and 30. The examination will be held on six dates during this period on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

The schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 2 has not been announced yet. Students who wish to improve their performance can use the second session as another opportunity to take the examination.

When Will JEE Main 2027 Registration Begin?

NTA is yet to announce the registration dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. This means that students cannot submit their applications yet and will have to wait for the agency to activate the registration link.

The previous year's schedule can provide students with a broad reference. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration had started on October 31, 2025, while the examination was conducted from January 21 to 28, 2026.

However, students should not assume that the same timeline will be followed for JEE Main 2027. The registration date will be confirmed only through an official NTA announcement.

JEE Main 2027: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2027 Registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Create a new account using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Log in and fill in the required personal, academic, and examination-related details.

Step 5: Upload the required photograph, signature, and other documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Select the examination paper, preferred language and exam city as applicable.

Step 7: Carefully check all the details entered in the application form before submitting it.

Step 8: Pay the applicable application fee through the available online payment method.

Step 9: Submit the completed JEE Main 2027 application form.

Step 10: Download and save the confirmation page after successful submission.

Step 11: Keep the application number and login credentials safely for future reference.

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JEE Main 2027 Exam To Be Held In 13 Languages

Candidates will be able to take JEE Main in 13 languages. Students can select their preferred language while completing the application process.

As the registration notification is yet to be released, aspirants should carefully check the instructions issued by NTA before filling out the form. Candidates should also ensure that the details entered in the application form match their official documents.

For now, students preparing for JEE Main 2027 should keep an eye on the official NTA and JEE Main websites. Updates regarding the registration window, application form, examination schedule, and other instructions will be announced through the official channels.

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