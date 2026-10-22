ISRO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened online applications for 97 vacancies across technical and non-technical positions. Candidates interested in applying for the advertised posts can submit their forms through the organisation’s official websites at isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.

The application window will remain open until 11:59 pm on November 9, 2026.

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The recruitment drive includes positions such as Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician ‘B’, Draughtsman ‘B’, Nurse ‘B’, Library Assistant ‘A’, Fireman ‘A’, drivers and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Applicants should check the eligibility requirements for their preferred post before completing the registration process.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: How To Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘Careers’ section.

Step 3: Open the active link for the relevant recruitment notification.

Step 4: Enter the required personal and educational details in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee and submit the form before the deadline.

NOTE: Applicants should review the information entered in the form before submitting it and ensure that the application is completed within the prescribed timeline.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Details

ISRO has announced a total of 97 vacancies across 10 categories. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

- Technical Assistant: 14 vacancies

- Scientific Assistant: 3 vacancies

- Library Assistant ‘A’: 3 vacancies

- Nurse ‘B’: 3 vacancies

- Technician ‘B’: 43 vacancies

- Draughtsman ‘B’: 1 vacancy

- Fireman ‘A’: 2 vacancies

- Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’: 5 vacancies

- Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’: 7 vacancies

- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 16 vacancies

The Technician ‘B’ position accounts for the largest share of the announced vacancies, with 43 posts. The MTS category has 16 vacancies, followed by Technical Assistant with 14 positions.

What Will Selected Candidates Be Required To Do?

The responsibilities vary according to the position. Technical Assistants generally support engineering work, equipment testing and maintenance, while Scientific Assistants may be involved in laboratory activities, experiments, and data collection.

Library Assistants are responsible for maintaining library resources, managing catalogues, and supporting information services. Nurse ‘B’ positions involve healthcare and patient-care duties, subject to the prescribed qualifications.

Technician ‘B’ roles involve practical technical work, equipment maintenance and repairs in the relevant trade. Draughtsmen prepare technical drawings and plans, while Fireman ‘A’ personnel assist with fire prevention, firefighting and emergency response.

Light and Heavy Vehicle Drivers handle authorised transportation duties and must meet the applicable licence and experience requirements. MTS employees undertake general support work, including office assistance and the movement of files and materials.

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ISRO Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility Before Applying

Educational qualifications, work experience, and other eligibility conditions may differ across the advertised positions. Technical posts generally require qualifications relevant to the particular discipline or trade, while specialised positions such as nursing and driving have their own requirements.

Candidates should consult the detailed recruitment notification on the official ISRO or SHAR website to verify the required qualifications, experience, application fee and other conditions for their chosen post. Applicants are advised to complete the online process before 11:59 pm on November 9, 2026, to avoid missing the deadline.

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