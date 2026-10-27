Schools Shut In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh As Cyclone Arnab Nears; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain

Schools and other educational institutions in cyclone-prone areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been closed as authorities intensify preparations for Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall on October 28. Governments in the affected regions have begun precautionary measures, including evacuations, emergency deployments and restrictions on public movement, to protect lives and limit damage.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a deep depression over the east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal had intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab'. The system is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph by the forenoon of October 28.

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Authorities are also preparing for heavy rainfall in neighbouring states, including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The National Crisis Management Committee reviewed preparedness measures in New Delhi, stressing the need to minimise casualties and ensure the quick restoration of essential services if disruptions occur.

Cyclone Arnab: Schools Closed In Odisha And Andhra Pradesh

The Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in six southern districts on October 28 and 29. The districts covered by the order are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh have also been declared closed. Authorities have shut beaches to visitors and plan to suspend movement on coastal roads from Tuesday afternoon as part of the safety measures.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have separately announced the closure of all schools until Tuesday.

In Odisha, officials have prohibited fishing in the sea and restricted tourist access to hills, waterfalls, and dams in the six affected districts. Residents of vulnerable locations are being moved to safer places as the state prepares for heavy rain and strong winds.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assigned eight ministers to oversee preparations in different locations. He said Odisha could face very heavy rainfall and winds gusting up to 80 kmph, despite the cyclone's expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast.

Odisha Prepares Shelters And Emergency Medical Support

Disaster response personnel have been positioned in vulnerable areas across Odisha. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire and Emergency Services and the police are preparing for rescue and relief operations.

Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, "People living in thatched houses and low-lying areas are being shifted to shelters. Pregnant women are being taken to health centres in advance. Special arrangements are also in place for senior citizens, children, and persons with disabilities,"

Cyclone shelters and temporary accommodation facilities have been prepared, while control rooms have been established to coordinate emergency responses. The state government has also cancelled leave for employees in the identified districts to ensure their availability during the preparations.

Andhra Pradesh Releases Rs 27 Crore For Relief Operations

The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 27 crore to 20 districts to support cyclone-related relief and response work. According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Rs 2 crore each has been allocated to Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed preparations with officials and instructed them to issue timely warnings based on the likely impact of the storm. He also called for lessons from previous cyclones to be used when advising farmers and residents about necessary precautions.

Officials said arrangements were being made to relocate 4,711 identified pregnant women from vulnerable areas to primary health centres, community health centres and hospitals. All fishermen who had gone out to sea had returned safely, according to the briefing.

Fifteen NDRF teams have been stationed at locations across the state, including Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Narsapuram, Machilipatnam and Nakkapalli. Two teams have been deployed at Yanam, while other teams are positioned at response centres in Krishna district and Visakhapatnam.

NDRF, Armed Forces On Alert As Cyclone Approaches

At the national level, the National Crisis Management Committee reviewed preparations involving the affected states and Union Territories. Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan directed agencies to focus on preventing casualties and reducing damage to homes and infrastructure.

The NDRF has deployed teams, with additional personnel kept on standby. The government said, "Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, along with their ships and aircraft, have been kept ready. Indian Coast Guard has so far shepherded multiple ships/boats to jetties/shore, and the remaining ships have been alerted to return to the coast,"

Officials are also monitoring reservoirs, including Tandava, Raiwada, Yeleru, Tammileru, Yerrakalava and Tadipudi, which could reach full storage capacity following the forecast rainfall. Naidu has instructed authorities to maintain sufficient essential commodities at ration shops and restore electricity promptly if supply is interrupted.

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IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In West Bengal

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal between October 28 and 30. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the state's coast from Monday because of expected squally winds.

The weather department has also warned of possible landslides in Darjeeling district. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are among the sub-Himalayan districts likely to experience heavy rain on October 29 and 30.

Residents in the affected regions should follow official weather alerts, evacuation instructions and local administration advisories as preparations continue ahead of the cyclone.

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