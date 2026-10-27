Bihar Board 2027: Class 10, 12 Registration Deadline Nears, Apply By October 31

Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has set October 31, 2026, as the last date for Intermediate and Matriculation students to complete registration for the 2027 annual board examinations. Students who are yet to submit their forms should finish the process before the deadline through the board’s official website at biharboardonline.org.

The board issued a reminder through its official social media account on X, urging eligible candidates to complete their registration within the stipulated period. Students and parents should ensure that all required details are entered correctly before submitting the application.

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Bihar Board 2027 Registration: Details Students Must Check

Candidates must carefully verify the personal and academic information entered in their registration forms. According to the board’s instructions, the application should include the student’s name, mother’s name, father’s name, subject details, gender, marital status, and caste category.

Students should check each entry before submission to avoid discrepancies in their records. Errors in the information provided during registration could lead to problems with the details printed on the marksheet issued after the examination.

The board has also emphasised the need to upload an accurate, coloured photograph of the candidate and provide the correct signature. Applicants should review these details before completing the registration process.

Students, Parents And School Heads Asked To Verify Forms

BSEB has asked students, their guardians, and the heads of their respective educational institutions to take responsibility for checking the information submitted for the board examinations. The details should be reviewed carefully to ensure that the registration records are accurate.

Parents and guardians can help students cross-check personal information, subject choices, and other entries before the application is finalised. School heads should also ensure that the particulars submitted by candidates are correct.

Candidates are advised not to leave the process until the final day. Completing registration ahead of the deadline will give students time to identify and address any issues that may arise during the application process.

Valid Mobile Number And Email ID Required

Students must provide a valid mobile number and email address in their registration forms. BSEB has specifically clarified that one mobile number can be used to fill out the registration form for only one student.

Applicants should therefore ensure that the contact information entered in the form is correct and accessible. Students and parents should also follow the instructions provided by the board and their schools while completing the registration formalities.

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Bihar Board 2028 Registration Deadline For Class 9 And 11

Meanwhile, students currently enrolled in Classes 9 and 11 who are expected to appear for the Bihar Board examinations in 2028 have until November 6, 2026, to complete their registration.

Students studying in Class 9 will be eligible to appear for the Matriculation examination in 2028. Those currently enrolled in Class 11 will be eligible to take the Intermediate examination in the same year.

Students and parents should note the respective deadlines for the 2027 and 2028 examination cycles and ensure that the required registration formalities are completed on time. Candidates should refer to the board’s official website and their respective schools for registration-related instructions.

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