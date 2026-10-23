ICAI CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Test Dates OUT, Check Series 1, 2 Schedule

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2027: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedules for Mock Test Series 1 and 2 for students preparing for the CA Foundation January 2027 examination. Organised by the Board of Studies (Academic), the practice tests will begin on December 1, 2026, giving aspirants an opportunity to assess their preparation before the main examinations.

The mock tests will be available in both offline and online modes. Each paper is scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students who wish to appear for the tests in physical mode can contact their respective ICAI branches for further details.

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Candidates preparing for the January 2027 session should note both the mock test dates and the main examination schedule. Practising the papers within the allotted time can help students identify areas that need improvement and become more familiar with managing their time during examinations.

ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Test Schedule

ICAI has divided the practice tests into two series, covering all four CA Foundation papers. Students can use the following schedule to plan their preparation and attempt each paper on the designated date.

Mock Test Series 1

- Paper 1: Accounting — December 1, 2026

- Paper 2: Business Laws — December 3, 2026

- Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude — December 7, 2026

- Paper 4: Business Economics — December 9, 2026

Mock Test Series 2

- Paper 1: Accounting — December 14, 2026

- Paper 2: Business Laws — December 16, 2026

- Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude — December 18, 2026

- Paper 4: Business Economics — December 21, 2026

Both series will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students should check the official ICAI portal for the relevant question papers and instructions before attempting the tests.

ICAI To Upload Mock Test Papers On BoS Portal

According to the announced arrangements, question papers for each subject will be made available on the Board of Studies (BoS) Knowledge Portal and the BoS MTP Registration Portal by 1:30 pm on the respective test dates.

Students will need to download the relevant paper and complete it within the prescribed time limit. The tests are intended to provide candidates with an opportunity to practise before the actual examination.

Answer Keys To Be Released Within 48 Hours

ICAI will publish answer keys containing the correct responses within 48 hours of the scheduled commencement of the respective paper. Students can use these solutions to evaluate their attempts, identify mistakes, and assess their performance.

Reviewing the answers after each mock test can help candidates recognise topics that require additional revision before the January 2027 examination.

How To Register And Log In To The ICAI BoS MTP Portal

Step 1: Visit the relevant ICAI BoS MTP portal and click on Student Login.

Step 2: First-time users should select Register Now.

Step 3: Enter the required Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: After completing registration, enter the email address registered on the Self-Service Portal (SSP).

Step 5: Enter the OTP received in the registered email account to log in.

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ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027 Exam Dates

Alongside the mock test schedule, students should keep the main examination dates in mind. The ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 examinations are scheduled for January 3, 5, 7 and 9.

For the CA Intermediate examination, Group 1 papers will take place on January 2, 4 and 6, while Group 2 examinations are scheduled for January 8, 10 and 12.

Candidates should refer to the official ICAI website for the latest examination notifications and instructions.

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