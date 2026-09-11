Himachal CBSE Schools To Get New Green-Themed Uniforms, Check Latest Update

Shimla: CBSE schools in Himachal Pradesh will soon have a distinct colour scheme for student uniforms, teachers’ attire, and school buildings. The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Education Department held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

As per the decisions taken at the meeting, students of CBSE schools will have a uniform based on a green colour scheme. Separate dress codes have also been finalised for male and female teachers.

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Green Colour Scheme For CBSE School Uniforms

The student uniform in CBSE schools will follow a distinct green-based colour scheme. The move is part of the decisions taken by the state Education Department regarding the dress code and appearance of CBSE schools.

For teachers, female staff members will wear a light lilac purple dress, while male teachers will wear light blue shirts and trousers.

The dress code is intended to maintain a neat and professional appearance across the schools.

Teacher Dress Code And Identity Cards

The meeting also decided that teachers’ clothing should be neat, formal, modest, and professional. Teachers will be expected to keep accessories to a minimum.

In addition, teachers will have to wear their identity cards while on duty.

The decisions cover the dress code for teachers as well as the uniform for students, giving CBSE schools in the state a distinct visual identity.

CBSE School Buildings To Get New Colour Scheme

The colour scheme will also extend to the buildings of CBSE schools in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the decision, school buildings will be painted in olive green and sand beige shades. This will provide a common colour scheme for the buildings along with the new uniform plan.

Sukhu Highlights Quality Education

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is focused on improving the quality of education and making better educational facilities available closer to students’ homes.

The state government has already released Rs. 80 crores for developing necessary infrastructure in CBSE schools and improving facilities for students and teachers.

An additional Rs. 5 crores will also be released for these schools. The funds are aimed at further improving the educational environment and ensuring that students receive quality education at their doorsteps.

Officials Attend Education Department Meeting

MLAs Suresh Kumar, Chander Shekhar, and Neeraj Nayyar were present at the meeting. Member of the HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Vijay Pal Singh, Secretary, Education Rakesh Kanwar, Director, School Education Ashish Kohli and other senior officers also attended.

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Himachal Students Leave For Japan Exposure Tour

Earlier on Sunday, 44 meritorious BTech students from engineering colleges in Himachal Pradesh left for the Japan International Exposure Tour-2026. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his best wishes to the students.

The international exposure tour is being organised by the Department of Technical Education from September 6 to 12. It is the second international exposure tour organised by the department.

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