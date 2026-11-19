Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CISCE launched SHINE 2026 for assessing student learning outcomes.

Mandatory for Classes 4, 6, 9 across all affiliated schools.

Assesses English, Maths, Science, and socio-emotional competencies.

Over three million responses received, assessment open until December 2026.

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has introduced a nationwide digital diagnostic assessment programme, CISCE SHINE 2026, for its affiliated schools to evaluate students' learning outcomes, officials said on Wednesday.

Launched on November 15, the initiative received an encouraging response, with nearly 450 schools beginning the assessment within 48 hours. The platform also recorded more than three million student responses during this period.

Known as Student Holistic Insight and Nurturing Evaluation (SHINE), the programme is a free and mandatory assessment for all CISCE-affiliated schools. It will cover students of Classes 4, 6, and 9, evaluating competencies corresponding to the expected learning levels of Classes 3, 5 and 8, respectively.

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CISCE SHINE 2026: Subjects And Skills To Be Assessed

The assessment will cover English, Mathematics, Science and socio-emotional competencies. It has been aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and CISCE Learning Outcomes.

CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said the response from schools reflected their commitment to improving the learning and assessment process.

"The encouraging response to SHINE reflects the collective commitment of our affiliated schools towards making learning more meaningful and assessment more purposeful. We believe that every assessment should serve a larger educational purpose -- to understand the learner better and enable every child to realize their potential," Emmanuel said.

Initiative Builds On Previous Year's Pilot Programme

SHINE expands on CISCE's pilot initiative conducted last year, which covered approximately one lakh students across 273 schools. Through the latest edition, the Council aims to strengthen competency-based diagnostic assessments across its school network.

Emmanuel said the programme would help teachers understand students' learning needs and identify areas where additional academic support may be required.

"Our vision is to ensure that assessment is not merely about measuring what students know but understanding how they learn and where they need support. SHINE will empower schools and teachers with meaningful insights to make informed pedagogical decisions and create learning environments that respond to the diverse needs of every student," Emmanuel said.

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CISCE SHINE 2026: Check Last Date

The assessment window will remain open until December 15, 2026. Since the initiative is mandatory for all CISCE-affiliated schools, participating institutions must complete the assessment within the prescribed period.

Students of Classes 4, 6 and 9 can contact their respective schools for details about the assessment schedule and related instructions.

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