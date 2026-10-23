CA Foundation September Result 2026 Soon? Check Expected Date And Direct Scorecard Link

CA Foundation September Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon, following the declaration of the CA Intermediate September 2026 results on October 22. Candidates who appeared for the Foundation examination can check their scores on the institute’s official result portal at caresults.icai.org.

According to media reports, the CA Foundation result may be announced between October 23 and October 26, 2026. However, ICAI has not officially confirmed the result date. Candidates should treat this period as tentative and follow the institute’s official website for the latest announcement.

ALSO READ: JEE Main Registration 2027: Application Form, Exam Dates, Documents And How To Apply

After the results are released, candidates will be able to view their marks, check their qualifying status, and download their scorecards. ICAI is also expected to publish pass-percentage statistics and the merit list, where applicable.

CA Foundation Result 2026: Expected Date And Latest Update

The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations took place on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. With the Intermediate results already announced, Foundation candidates are awaiting confirmation of their results.

Although media reports indicate a possible declaration window from October 23 to 26, candidates should not consider these dates final until ICAI issues an official notice. Any confirmed update is expected to be available through the institute’s official website and its announcements section.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and roll number ready to avoid delays when checking their results.

CA Foundation September Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official result portal at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Find and select the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 examination result.

Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field.

Step 4: Provide your roll number.

Step 5: Enter the displayed CAPTCHA code and click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Check your results displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

CA Foundation Scorecard 2026: Details To Check

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should review the information carefully. The result document is expected to include the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Marks obtained in each paper

Total marks

Qualifying status

Candidates should verify that their personal details and marks are displayed correctly. If they notice a discrepancy, they should consult the official ICAI website for the appropriate guidance.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will Board Exam Timetable Be Released? Check Latest Updates

ICAI CA Foundation January 2027 Mock Test Schedule

Meanwhile, ICAI has announced the mock test schedule for students preparing for the CA Foundation January 2027 examinations. The practice tests will be organised in two series to help candidates prepare before the main examination.

As per the announced schedule, Mock Test Series 1 will run from December 1 to 9, 2026, while Mock Test Series 2 is scheduled from December 14 to 21, 2026.

The mock tests will be available in both physical and virtual modes. Candidates who wish to take the tests offline must contact their respective ICAI branches for details. Students can check the detailed timetable and related instructions through ICAI’s official website.

Until the September 2026 result date is formally announced, candidates should rely on official updates rather than tentative dates circulating in media reports.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI