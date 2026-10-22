Bihar STET 2026 Exam Postponed: New Date Announced, Revised Admit Card on October 24

Bihar STET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rescheduled the State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 examination originally planned for November 4. The decision comes after the date clashed with recruitment examinations conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates affected by the change will need to download revised admit cards before appearing for the test. Candidates can access their updated admit cards from October 24 through the official website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

According to the revised timetable, the Bihar STET 2026 examination will be conducted from October 25 to November 21. The test previously scheduled for November 4 has been moved to November 21, while the remaining examination schedule will continue as announced.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration Date: When Will Session 1 Applications Begin? Check Latest Update

Aspirants should check their revised examination details carefully and make the necessary arrangements ahead of their test date.

Bihar STET 2026: Why Was The November 4 Exam Postponed?

BSEB has changed the examination date to avoid a scheduling conflict with the KVS and NVS recruitment tests. The overlap could have affected candidates appearing for both the teacher's eligibility test and the recruitment examinations.

With the November 4 STET paper now scheduled for November 21, candidates should verify the date applicable to their examination. The board has clarified that the rest of the examination schedule will remain unchanged.

Applicants should rely on the revised timetable and official updates for accurate information about their respective examination dates.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: How To Download The Revised Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the STET 2026 admit card link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: Your Bihar STET 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it to your device.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card to carry to the examination centre.

Bihar STET 2026: Exam Day Guidelines: Documents To Carry

Candidates must carry their STET 2026 admit card along with a valid government-approved identity proof to gain entry to the examination centre. They are also advised to reach the designated centre at least one hour before the reporting time to complete the required entry formalities.

Aspirants should read the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and comply with the examination rules. Items prohibited inside the examination hall should not be carried to the centre.

Candidates must also avoid any form of unfair practice during the test. Those found violating examination rules may face cancellation of their examination. Following the prescribed guidelines can help candidates avoid last-minute difficulties.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will Board Exam Timetable Be Released? Check Latest Updates

Bihar STET 2026: What Is The Exam Conducted For?

The Bihar STET is an eligibility examination for candidates seeking teaching positions at the secondary and higher secondary levels in the state. It assesses whether applicants meet the eligibility requirements for teaching at the relevant school levels.

The examination has two papers based on the classes candidates intend to teach:

- Paper 1: For candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 9 and 10.

- Paper 2: For candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 11 and 12.

Candidates should check the official notifications for examination-related instructions and updates. With revised admit cards scheduled to become available on October 24, applicants affected by the date change should download the updated document and confirm their examination details well in advance.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI