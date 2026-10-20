Allahabad HC Asks UP STF To Verify Educational Certificates Of All Basic School Teachers

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) to verify the educational credentials of all teachers working in the state’s basic schools, following an investigation that uncovered cases of multiple appointments allegedly secured using the same educational certificates.

Under the directive, teachers handling Classes 1 to 8 must submit legible copies of their appointment letters and educational documents to their respective Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) within one week. The BSAs will then forward the records to the relevant STF range offices for verification.

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Justice Vinod Diwakar issued the directions after taking note of instances in which a single set of educational documents had reportedly been used to secure appointments for 10 teachers or more.

Teachers Must Submit Appointment Letters And Educational Records

The court has instructed all teachers working in Uttar Pradesh’s basic schools to provide the required documents within the stipulated period. The STF has been asked to establish a suitable process for checking the records and may seek assistance from the concerned senior superintendent of police or police commissioner, if required.

In addition to submitting their educational and appointment documents, teachers must file notarised affidavits disclosing details of their immediate relatives, whether currently serving or retired, who have held positions at the level of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) or above in the Uttar Pradesh education department.

Senior Officials To Supervise Verification Exercise

The high court has assigned supervisory responsibilities to senior officials to ensure that the verification process is carried out properly. The state director of education will oversee the work undertaken by the BSAs and may appoint an officer to monitor the exercise on a daily basis.

Similarly, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), STF, will supervise verification and investigation. The ADGP may also nominate an officer to handle day-to-day monitoring.

In its October 16 order, the court cautioned that any negligence or failure to perform the assigned duties would be treated seriously. Officials found responsible for such lapses could be held personally accountable.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on November 4, when the court will examine the compliance report.

Court Flags Declining Enrolment And Quality Of Education

While issuing the directions, the court also commented on the challenges facing primary education in the state.

"It is a matter of common knowledge that a large number of primary schools have been closed down principally on account of a shortfall in the number of students."

The court further observed, "That shortfall is not attributable to a want of resources but to the deteriorating quality of the education imparted and to the inadequate performance of the teachers," the court added.

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STF Probe Finds Alleged Use Of Another Teacher’s Documents

The directions came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by a teacher named Kusumlata. In the proceedings, the Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Lucknow, submitted an investigation report in line with an earlier court direction.

According to the report, the petitioner had allegedly secured employment fraudulently by using the educational documents of another person, Kusumlata Srivastava, who is already working as an assistant teacher in Gorakhpur.

The STF investigation also indicated that several teachers across Uttar Pradesh had allegedly obtained jobs using forged educational records or documents belonging to other individuals.

The report highlighted cases in which 10 or more people had reportedly secured appointments using a single set of educational certificates. These findings prompted the court to order a wider verification exercise covering all teachers in the state’s basic schools.

(With Agency Inputs)

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