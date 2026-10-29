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English NewsCitiesWhy Has Delhi-NCR Weather Suddenly Changed On Karwa Chauth? IMD Explains 

Why Has Delhi-NCR Weather Suddenly Changed On Karwa Chauth? IMD Explains 

The IMD warned of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail in parts of Central Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi and North Delhi.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

Delhi-NCR has witnessed a sudden shift in weather conditions, with thunderstorms, lightning and rain expected across several areas. Some parts of the national capital may also experience hail, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The change in weather is linked to multiple atmospheric systems affecting north India, including western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. Their interaction is creating conditions favourable for rain, thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and neighbouring regions.

In its district-level nowcast issued at 3:08 pm on Thursday, the IMD warned of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail in parts of Central Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi and North Delhi. The warning is valid until 6:08 pm.

Parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, North East Delhi, South Delhi and North West Delhi were also likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall.

Light rain or light thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph, were forecast in some areas of South East Delhi, East Delhi and South Delhi.

Why Has Delhi-NCR Weather Changed Suddenly?

The changing weather is being driven by a combination of western disturbances and cyclonic circulations over north India, according to the IMD.

A western disturbance persists as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining areas at an altitude of 3.1-4.5 km above mean sea level. An associated trough in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere is also influencing weather conditions.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Punjab and adjoining areas, at around 1.5 km above mean sea level, is adding to the developing weather pattern. Another western disturbance over Jammu and adjoining areas has merged with the larger system.

Meanwhile, a separate cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjoining Uttar Pradesh has shifted towards north Haryana and neighbouring areas at an altitude of around 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The interaction of these systems is contributing to atmospheric instability, increasing the likelihood of rain, thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi-NCR.

Will Delhi-NCR Temperatures Drop?

The IMD has forecast a fall of 2-4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next two days. Temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. Cloud cover and rainfall could keep daytime temperatures relatively low during this period. Residents should exercise caution during thunderstorms and lightning. They should avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from exposed areas during lightning and secure loose objects that could be displaced by gusty winds.

While the district-level nowcast flagged red- and orange-category conditions in parts of Delhi, the broader regional forecast reported on Thursday also included a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth IMD Delhi NCR Rain Delhi Red Alert Karwa Chauth Moon Timing
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