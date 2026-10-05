Is Premanand Maharaj's Life Under Threat? Letter Sent To CM Yogi

Is the life of renowned Vrindavan saint Premanand Maharaj under threat? This question has emerged after Dinesh Falhari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, raised serious concerns over his security and wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Falhari Maharaj claimed that some powerful people are involved in alleged land and property-related activities linked to Premanand Maharaj's Keli Kunj Ashram. He alleged that those who speak against such people could face a threat to their lives.

Falhari Maharaj also claimed that Premanand Maharaj was upset after learning about the alleged activities and subsequently left Keli Kunj Ashram for Belvan Ashram, located around 20 kilometres away.

He has demanded a CBI investigation into the entire matter, saying a probe is necessary to establish the truth behind the allegations and ensure Premanand Maharaj's safety.

Letter To CM Yogi Over Premanand Maharaj's Security

Falhari Maharaj said he had written to CM Yogi Adityanath expressing concern over Premanand Maharaj's security. He said protecting the saint was extremely important in the interest of the country and society.

He also claimed that there are two groups within the ashram. According to him, one comprises saints engaged in meditation and spiritual practices, while the other is allegedly involved in land and property-related activities.

Falhari Maharaj claimed that Premanand Maharaj was unhappy with some people associated with property-related activities and that this was one of the reasons he had distanced himself from Keli Kunj Ashram.

'Powerful People Behind The Entire Matter'

Falhari Maharaj alleged that some highly influential people were behind the entire matter and that no one was willing to confront them.

He further alleged that some people with criminal backgrounds were hiding inside the ashram and claimed that Premanand Maharaj's image was being used in attempts to take control of several ashrams.

He also claimed that several ascetic saints associated with Premanand Maharaj had moved to Belvan Ashram.

Allegation Of Children Going Missing

Falhari Maharaj also alleged that some children associated with Keli Kunj Ashram had gone missing. He expressed apprehension that criminal gangs could be behind the alleged incidents and raised concerns over the children's safety.

He further alleged that some people whom he described as land mafia-linked saints were attempting to tarnish Premanand Maharaj's image.

Falhari Maharaj has demanded a CBI probe into the entire matter, saying an impartial investigation is necessary to determine the truth behind the allegations and establish the actual situation.