UP Shock: 13-Year-Old Class 10 Student Beaten By Teacher, Assault Video Goes Viral

A 13-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly brutally beaten by a teacher at PM Shri Government Inter College in Hastinapur town, with a video of the incident later going viral on social media.

The incident has caused a stir at the college, with the student's family approaching the principal and submitting a complaint at the police station seeking legal action against the teacher.

Family Alleges Brutal Assault

The student's father, Ramesh, a resident of Makdoompur Colony, said in his complaint that his son Sagar studies in Class 10 at the college.

According to the family, the teacher entered the classroom at around noon on Thursday and began beating the student over an unspecified issue. The family alleged that the teacher continued assaulting him despite his cries and pleas.

The student reportedly suffered internal injuries and has been mentally distressed following the incident, Dainik Jagran reported.

During the incident, someone recorded a video of the alleged assault, which was later circulated on social media. The video purportedly shows the teacher hitting the student.

The family also alleged that the teacher had previously been hostile towards Sagar, frequently scolded him and threatened to remove his name from the school.

The family first complained to principal Amit Kumar before approaching the police.

Principal, Police Begin Probe

Principal Amit Kumar confirmed that the student's family had complained about the teacher allegedly beating the student. He said the matter was being looked into and that necessary action would be taken after the investigation.

Police station in-charge Kamal Shankar Trivedi said an investigation was underway based on the complaint. He added that the video and other facts related to the incident would also be examined.