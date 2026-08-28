A 13-year-old Class 10 student, Sagar, was allegedly brutally beaten by a teacher at the college.
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UP Shock: 13-Year-Old Class 10 Student Beaten By Teacher, Assault Video Goes Viral
A 13-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly beaten by a teacher at a UP school. A video of the incident went viral, prompting a family complaint and police probe.
- Class 10 student allegedly beaten by teacher; video viral.
- Injured student's family filed police complaint seeking action.
- Principal, police initiated investigation into alleged teacher assault.
Input By : Sudhir Chauhan
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was allegedly beaten at PM Shri Government Inter College?
What actions have been taken regarding the incident?
The student's family complained to the principal and police. Both authorities have launched investigations into the matter.
Is there any evidence of the alleged incident?
Yes, a video purportedly showing the teacher hitting the student was recorded and circulated on social media.
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