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English NewsCitiesUP Shock: 13-Year-Old Class 10 Student Beaten By Teacher, Assault Video Goes Viral

UP Shock: 13-Year-Old Class 10 Student Beaten By Teacher, Assault Video Goes Viral

A 13-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly beaten by a teacher at a UP school. A video of the incident went viral, prompting a family complaint and police probe.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Class 10 student allegedly beaten by teacher; video viral.
  • Injured student's family filed police complaint seeking action.
  • Principal, police initiated investigation into alleged teacher assault.

A 13-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly brutally beaten by a teacher at PM Shri Government Inter College in Hastinapur town, with a video of the incident later going viral on social media.

The incident has caused a stir at the college, with the student's family approaching the principal and submitting a complaint at the police station seeking legal action against the teacher.

Family Alleges Brutal Assault

The student's father, Ramesh, a resident of Makdoompur Colony, said in his complaint that his son Sagar studies in Class 10 at the college.

According to the family, the teacher entered the classroom at around noon on Thursday and began beating the student over an unspecified issue. The family alleged that the teacher continued assaulting him despite his cries and pleas.

The student reportedly suffered internal injuries and has been mentally distressed following the incident, Dainik Jagran reported.

During the incident, someone recorded a video of the alleged assault, which was later circulated on social media. The video purportedly shows the teacher hitting the student.

The family also alleged that the teacher had previously been hostile towards Sagar, frequently scolded him and threatened to remove his name from the school.

The family first complained to principal Amit Kumar before approaching the police.

Principal, Police Begin Probe

Principal Amit Kumar confirmed that the student's family had complained about the teacher allegedly beating the student. He said the matter was being looked into and that necessary action would be taken after the investigation.

Police station in-charge Kamal Shankar Trivedi said an investigation was underway based on the complaint. He added that the video and other facts related to the incident would also be examined.

 

Input By : Sudhir Chauhan

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was allegedly beaten at PM Shri Government Inter College?

A 13-year-old Class 10 student, Sagar, was allegedly brutally beaten by a teacher at the college.

What actions have been taken regarding the incident?

The student's family complained to the principal and police. Both authorities have launched investigations into the matter.

Is there any evidence of the alleged incident?

Yes, a video purportedly showing the teacher hitting the student was recorded and circulated on social media.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP School Horror School Incident
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