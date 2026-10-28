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English NewsCitiesUP MLC Election: SP Candidate Finishes Third In Gorakhpur-Faizabad Seat After Ticket Switch

UP MLC Election: SP Candidate Finishes Third In Gorakhpur-Faizabad Seat After Ticket Switch

The Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency has emerged as a major talking point, with the Samajwadi Party's calculations appearing to have failed after its candidate finished third.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections for 11 graduate and teachers' constituencies have produced results in several seats, while counting is still underway in others. The Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency has emerged as a major talking point, with the Samajwadi Party's calculations appearing to have failed after its candidate finished third.

The controversy centres on the SP's decision to change its candidate shortly before the election. The party had initially fielded Kamlesh Yadav but replaced him with Dr Sanjayan Tripathi on October 3. The decision reportedly angered Kamlesh Yadav's supporters, some of whom are believed to have shifted their votes to another candidate.

An SP worker and an office-bearer of the Uttar Pradesh Finance-less Schools Association, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kamlesh Yadav had spent years building support across 17 districts. Despite his efforts, the party withdrew his candidature at the last moment and gave the ticket to Sanjayan Tripathi, who had joined the SP from the BJP.

The source said the late change disappointed Kamlesh Yadav's supporters, who were unhappy with the decision.

Independent Candidate Benefits From SP's Ticket Change

The contest in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency eventually centred on BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi and Independent candidate Ranjeet Yadav.

Before the results emerged, however, the main contest was widely perceived to be between Dhruv Kumar Tripathi and the SP's Sanjayan Tripathi.

The candidate switch is being seen as a possible factor behind Ranjeet Yadav's performance. According to discussions within political circles, some of Kamlesh Yadav's supporters chose to back the Independent candidate rather than vote for Sanjayan Tripathi, who had replaced their preferred candidate.

Did Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Support Shift To Independent Candidate?

The outcome has also raised questions about the SP's PDA strategy. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly highlighted the political importance of Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities).

Supporters of Kamlesh Yadav claimed he had backing from teachers associated with Uttar Pradesh's secondary education system, the madrasa board and CBSE schools, along with support from the Yadav community. They also said he had spent six years building a substantial personal vote base.

According to his supporters, the decision to withdraw his ticket led a significant section of this support to move towards Ranjeet Yadav, an Independent candidate.

The development has fuelled debate over whether the SP's last-minute candidate change weakened its prospects and diverted support that the party had hoped to consolidate under its PDA strategy.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party SP Samajwadi Party UP MLC Election
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